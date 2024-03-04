For just €49.99, you can park the BMW M Hybrid V8 and the M4 GT3 on your toy shelf. The two race cars come bundled in the newest Lego Speed Champions set ahead of their racing participation on June 15-16 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The new two-in-one pack has a total of 676 pieces and goes on sale today at dealers across the European Union as well as in the United Kingdom. Alternatively, you can buy it online from BMW or Lego.

The miniature race cars from BMW M Motorsport have been nicely replicated inside and out after the real M Hybrid V8 and the M4 GT3. You can take off their roofs to insert the drivers that come bundled with this Lego Speed Champions set. The blocky machines are intended for kids aged nine or above, and we all know there’s no upper age limit when it comes to Legos.

The M Hybrid V8 recently started the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) but the inaugural race at the Lusail International Circuit near Doha (UAE) didn’t end well. The #20 race car driven by Sheldon van der Linde, René Rast, and Robin Frijns finished 12th while the #15 car piloted by Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, and Marco Wittmann crossed the finish line in the 16th spot. The highlight of the WEC season will undoubtedly be the race on the Circuit de la Sarthe where the V12 LMR triumphed 25 years ago.

Unveiled in mid-2021 for the 2022 season, the G82-based M4 GT3 seen here is preparing to receive the Evo treatment for 2025. It’s going to have the new headlights we saw on the recently unveiled M4 LCI and is already being tested at various tracks around the world. BMW’s motorsport arm wants to lower running costs, improve handling, tweak aerodynamics, and optimize tire management as well as software.

These aren’t the only cars in BMW M Motorsport’s fleet since the M Hybrid V8 and M4 GT3 are joined by the more attainable M4 GT4 and the M2 CS Racing. The former is also getting an Evo version while the latter is actually based on the previous-generation F87 model.

Source: BMW