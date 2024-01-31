BMW introduced the second-generation X2 in October 2023, and while the market launch isn’t due until March 2024, updates are already being made to the lineup. Going forward, the European version of the stylish coupe-SUV will be offered as X2 xDrive20d and iX2 eDrive20 models. The former combines a diesel engine with all-wheel drive while the latter is a cheaper front-wheel-drive electric variant.

Positioned above the X2 sDrive18d, the new all-paw diesel model uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with a mild hybrid setup. The small electric motor is baked into the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The combustion engine is good for 148 horsepower while the e-motor can deliver an additional 19 hp for a combined system output of 161 hp.

As for torque, the four-cylinder engine generates 360 Nm (265 lb-ft) whereas the electric motor offers an instantly delivered 55 Nm (41 lb-ft). Combined, the two deliver a generous 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The powertrain enables the 2024 BMW X2 xDrive20d to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 8.6 seconds and max out at 129 mph (207 km/h).

Should you want to forgo the combustion engine but can’t afford to buy the dual-motor iX2 xDrive30, BMW has a more attainable model. The new iX2 eDrive20 ditches the rear-mounted motor and makes use of an electric motor mounted at the front axle where it delivers 201 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). Predictably, these output figures mirror those of the iX1 eDrive20 launched last September in Europe.

BMW claims the more affordable iX2 completes the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.6 seconds and has an electronically governed top speed of 106 mph (170 km/h). Courtesy of a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 64.78 kWh, the entry-level iX2 can cover up to 297 miles (478 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. That’s actually two miles more than the iX1 eDrive20, presumably because of the X2’s sleeker shape.

Once you’re out of juice, the battery can be charged from AC sources at either 11 or 22 kW while DC charging is supported up to 130 kW. Using maximum charging power, it’ll take 10 minutes to replenish the battery enough to cover 75 miles (120 kilometers).

In related news, BMW says it will offer all X2/iX2 versions in Europe from March with additional colors, including Frozen Black – a matte paint from the Individual catalog.

Source: BMW