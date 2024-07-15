In our recent podcast episode, we had the pleasure of talking with Chris Hardy, Senior Director of Sales at XPEL to delve into the advantages and drawbacks of paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coatings, and window tinting. XPEL has established itself as a leading provider of these automotive protective products over the past twenty years. Nate and I talked to Chris Hardy to understand not only the benefits of these products but also if they are truly worth the investment.

PPF – What Is It?

For car enthusiasts who are passionate about maintaining the pristine condition of their vehicle’s paint, PPF is a highly recommended solution. Hardy explains that PPF acts as a barrier, protecting the original paint from various types of damage such as UV rays, road debris, and harsh weather conditions. This protective layer ensures that your vehicle’s paint remains in excellent condition for a longer period. A unique feature of XPEL’s PPF is its self-healing capability, which allows it to repair minor scratches and imperfections on its own. This innovative technology not only extends the life of your vehicle’s paint but also makes it easier to clean and maintain, preserving the car’s aesthetic appeal over time.

Exploring Ceramic Coating

The next topic covered ceramic coatings which offer an additional layer of protection and shine to your vehicle. When applied to the exterior, including wheels and brake calipers, ceramic coatings create a hard, glossy surface that repels dirt, water, and other contaminants. Hardy highlights that this makes routine cleaning much simpler and helps in maintaining the vehicle’s pristine look with minimal effort. Combining PPF with a ceramic coating can enhance the overall protective qualities and appearance of your car, making it a popular choice for those looking to invest in long-term vehicle care.

The Value of Quality Window Tinting

Lastly, we talk about window tinting and how this is another crucial aspect of vehicle protection that often gets overlooked. Advances in tint technology have made it an essential addition for any car owner. According to Hardy, quality window tinting not only improves the vehicle’s aesthetics but also provides significant practical benefits. Window tinting helps to reduce glare, block harmful UV rays, and keep the interior of the car cooler, which is especially beneficial in sunny climates like Arizona. These benefits contribute to a more comfortable driving experience and protect the interior from sun damage.

Naturally, we end the podcast with the most important question: is all worth it? Hardy shares his honest opinion on these products with advice for BMW owners, and not only. As always, you can listen either from the media player down below, or anywhere else you can find podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher. Of course, you can also watch our latest podcasts on Youtube!