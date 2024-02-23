Four days in Florida, ten iconic BMW vehicles, one racetrack; it’s Targa 66. Started in 1991 by Brian Redman (British F1 racer, Le Mans racer 1967-1989, current historic racer), it’s designed as a chance for owners of vintage and modern performance vehicles to drive at speed among like-minded. With between 70 and 80 vintage race cars taking to the track, it makes sense that there’d be a BMW or two in the pack.

In fact, BMWUSA Classic uses this low-key track event to stretch the legs of some of its most intriguing vehicles. This year, the selection of vintage (and modern) race vehicles is joined by some special streetcar counterparts to better illustrate the differences – and heritage shared – between the two examples. Here’s what BMWUSA Classic brought to the party.

1971 ALPINA 2002 ti

Back when ALPINA specifically handled race cars, the 2002ti was the perfect candidate for life on the racetrack. The ti – or “Touring International” – variant was even more qualified, sporting two-barrel carbs, better tires, sway bars, and a five-speed gearbox. ALPINA built the vehicle even further with fender flares, alloy wheels, and more.

This specific vehicle later raced in SCCA events in 1971 and 1972 before being retired for 24 years. It was then sold to BMW, reconditioned, and raced in the 1996 Monterey Historic Races. In early 2014, it was repainted in its original ALPINA colors that you see here today. A 1972 BMW 2002 tii was brought along to illustrate the difference between the two cars.

2004-2006 E46 M3 GTR (6 Cylinder)

While not quite as legendary as its V8-powered counterpart, the six-pot E46 M3 GTR is still quite the sight to behold. Featuring a 3.4-liter inline six good for 450 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque, this is one of the BMW Team PTG M3s that cleaned up in the 2004 Rolex Sports Car Series. It was the M3’s most dominant season, with ten of twelve races in the team’s favor. Of course, that’s only if you discount 2001 – where the V8-powered M3 GTRs took home every GT title in the American Le Mans Series.

While not quite rivaling the legacy of the E30 M3 – the most winningest touring car in history – the E46 M3 GTR is perhaps even more iconic to many enthusiasts. BMW brought along a late-model 2006 M3 streetcar for comparison. I surmise they compared much more similarly than a V8-powered version would have.

2009-10 E92 M3 GT2 – Chassis #901

A total of eleven E92 M3 cars were built to GT2 specification, and this is the first one ever. It saw two seasons in two distinct liveries – 12 Hours of Sebring in 2009 as “Efficient Dynamics” and 2010 at Road Atlanta as “Joy.” It is set up identically to how it ran in 2010.

The E92 M3 GT2’s development began in mid-2007, and the race version drew on numerous different F1 techniques. Specifically, wind-tunnel analysis and computation fluid dynamics for aero. Enthusiasts will probably already notice the RAYS forged magnesium wheels. Some less obvious differences from the production vehicle include a widened rear track; fenders, hood, roof, trunk lid, and doors in carbon fiber reinforced plastic; and straight cut gears.

2011-12 E92 M3 GT – Chassis #1101

Like chassis #901, chassis #1101 weighs around 2,745 pounds (1,245 kilograms) and features many race-specific enhancements. This one raced as number 56 in 2011 and 2012, with two Sebring wins and many other podiums under its belt. It was driven by Joey Hand and Dirk Mueller.

Chassis #1101 also has the distinction of having been crashed during a mid-season Road America race in 2012. After they repaired it, it was benched for the season as a spare chassis. It’s currently in Sebring configuration – complete with special BBS forged wheels and a night-lighting package. BMW also brought along a 2013 Lime Rock Park Edition E92 M3 for comparison. While admittedly one of the best possible versions, it’s probably slightly less analogous to the race cars than the high-strung E92 M3 GTS.

2019 M8 GTLM/GTE

While maybe most often remembered for a series of humorous memes that depicted the M8 as threatening to swallow the rest of the race car (a joke at its overall size), the M8 GTLM is fiercely capable on the racetrack. Weighing in at just 1,220 kilograms (2,689 pounds) and producing over 500 horsepower, it debuted in 2018, winning at VIR and Laguna Seca. In 2019, it won Daytona.

Interestingly, two (of a total of seven produced) M8 GTLMs showed up, and both are being prepped for sale. This event was the first shakedown run for both cars. BMW brought an M8 Competition Coupe along for comparison. Fun fact: the two share a common engine block and head.

Two BMW M8 GTLM racing cars are actually for sale at a price of around $850,000.