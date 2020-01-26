BMW M8 GTE wins the 2020 Daytona 24 Hours ahead of the Porsche

BMW Team RLL wins once again the iconic Daytona 24 Hours race. The BMW M8 GTE has taken back-to-back Rolex 24 at Daytona GT Le Mans category victories with the No. 24 BMW M8 GTE of John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert and Jesse Krohn.

It was Krohn who went behind the wheel last to finish the race ahead of the Porsche team. In the final hour of the race, Krohn made a bold pass on Nick Tandy in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR to take the lead. Over the course of the race, the No. 24 BMW M8 GTE shared the lead with the No. 911 and No. 912 Porsches.

It was an exciting race, one of the best in the last few years and certainly a great one for BMW RLL and BMW Motorsport. In the last hour of the endurance race, Porsche’s Tandy led Krohn by 4.8 seconds. The third place went to Porsche as well.

Antonio Garcia brought the debuting No. 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R across the line in fourth.

BMW’s No. 25 M8 GTE of Colton Herta, Bruno Spengler, Philipp Eng, and Connor De Phillippi suffered technical and mechanical issues. It was also forced to make a lengthy trip to the garage in the sixth hour after debris damaged the oil line.