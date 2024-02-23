The 2024 BMW X2 M35i (U10 codename), has started arriving at U.S. dealerships, with Autohaus BMW in St. Louis sharing exclusive photos of the model in Alpine White. The vehicle is priced starting at $51,400 in the United States, with most exterior colors costing an additional $650, except for Alpine White which is offered at no extra charge. The lineup includes premium Frozen colors, such as Frozen Pure Grey Metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue II Metallic, available for an extra $2,350.

Lots of Color Options

The color range for the new BMW X2 M35i features silver and grey tones prominently, with options like Storm Bay, Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey, and Frozen Pure Grey. Other available colors include Cape York Green, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Portimao Blue, with both Frozen and metallic finishes. Fire Red is another option, first seen on the i5, chosen for its vibrant appeal.

Vegan Interior Offered As Well

The 2024 model distinguishes itself with M badges on the kidney grilles and a new quad exhaust system, features typically reserved for higher-end M models. However, it does not offer an Individual paint option or the optional M Compound brakes with gray calipers. Interior options are extensive, with nine upholstery choices ranging from standard cloth to Veganza leatherette and Vernasca leather, indicating BMW’s commitment to offering luxury at various price points.

Most Powerful BMW X2 Ever

Under the hood, the X2 M35i is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder B48 engine, enhanced by a 48-volt electrical system, producing 312 horsepower and 400 Newton meters of torque. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 5.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h.

Production for the BMW X2 U10 is set to begin in March 2024, with the M35i model targeting a competitive position in the market at its $51,400 starting price. First test drive reviews of the BMW X2 M35i go live on February 27th.

[Photos: Lucas Johnson Visuals / Autohaus BMW]