We just came back from Homestead-Miami Speedway where last week we attended the annual Targa 66 event. Around 70 to 80 classic race were registered for the competition. BMW USAClassic takes this opportunity at Targa to showcase and run a selection of classic race cars. BMW’s renowned driver, Bill Auberlen, was also present to offer coaching and to demonstrate the capabilities of the cars. In addition to the vintage race cars, BMW also showcased their modern street car lineup, including the standout 2024 BMW M8 Competition Coupe.

So naturally, we performed a road test of the stunning Marina Bay Blue and Sakhir Orange M8 Competition, while adding an exciting twist to our review. To cap it off, we invited Bill Auberlen to take the helm for a lap around the track. Given Auberlen’s experience driving the M8 GTLM race car, which shares its foundation with the street-legal M8 Competition, we were eager to hear his insights on how the “regular” M8 compares to its racetrack counterpart.

617 Horsepower, Impressive Straight-line Performance

The 2024 BMW M8 Competition Coupe is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Drivelogic, which allows the driver to select different driving modes. The M8 Competition Coupe can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph (electronically limited).

The M8 Competition Coupe comes standard with a number of features, including:

M-tuned suspension

Adaptive dampers

Variable-ratio steering

M Sport brakes

Alcantara and leather upholstery

Head-up display

Harman Kardon sound system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

The M8 Competition Coupe is also available with a number of optional features, including:

Carbon ceramic brakes

M Carbon bucket seats

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system

Night Vision camera

Driving Assistant Professional

iDrive 7 Still Present

Last year, the 2024 BMW M8 Competition went through some mild facelift changes. Inside, while it kept the iDrive 7 operating system (Thank you, BMW!), the display went up in size from 10.25 inches to 12.3-inch. Optional M Carbon bucket seats were offered as well for the first time. Naturally, new choices for upholstery and accents were included in the facelift. On the outside, there is now an illuminated kidney grille, dubbed “Iconic Glow.” It adds a dramatic effect, especially at night. BMW also slightly revised front and rear bumpers with subtle tweaks to the air intakes and diffuser to enhance the aggressive look.

As for the price of the 2024 BMW M8 Competition Coupe, it starts at $138,800 for the base model. However, the price can increase significantly depending on the options you choose. For example, the M Carbon ceramic brakes add $8,950, and the M Carbon bucket seats add $4,400. So, a fully loaded M8 Competition Coupe could easily cost well over $150,000.