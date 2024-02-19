The M1 is a rare supercar since only 399 road-legal examples were ever made, plus 53 Procars destined for the track. Legend has it that only three or four were painted in shades of silver and gray. Now is your chance to own one finished in Polaris Silver but prepare to pony up serious money. It’s believed to be the only M1 with this exact color since others had different shades of silver/gray.

RM Sotheby’s is auctioning off a Polaris Silver M1 on March 1 during its Miami 2024 sale in Coral Gables, Florida. It’s a relatively low-mileage car since it has covered just 17,149 kilometers (10,655 miles). However, the odometer is only showing 6,046 kilometers (3,757 miles) because it was changed when the car had 11,103 kilometers (6,899 miles) on the clock.

The rare M1 rolled off the assembly line on February 23, 1981, therefore making it one of the last cars made since production ended that year. It was delivered to a BMW dealer in Bois d’Arcy, France on March 27, 1981, before being exported to Osaka in Japan a couple of years later. In 2006, the mid-engine supercar was shipped to Belgium and was serviced a year later at the BMW Delbeq dealership in Seraing where the odometer was changed.

During its stay in Belgium, the M1 also got fresh brakes, new roof gutter moldings, steering tie rods, along with ignition wires, and ignition coil. In addition, it also had its chassis number reengraved because the original one was not visible anymore. A new clutch was installed in 2013, and about a year later, the car was repainted. Fast forward to 2016, it changed hands again after being bought by someone from the United States. The owner proceeded to get a certificate of authenticity from BMW Classic confirming not just the chassis and engine numbers but also the unique Polaris paint job.

RM Sotheby’s expects to sell the BMW M1 for anywhere between $750,000 to $950,000. The beautiful homologation special comes bundled with the original books, tool kit, and even an M1-branded suitcase.

Note: The attached images show a different silver BMW M1. To see the car that will be auctioned next month, visit the source link below.

Source: RM Sotheby’s