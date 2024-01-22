This exceptional 1980 BMW M1 supercar recently found a new home on Bring-a-Trailer for an impressive $552,000. Out of the limited production of around 400 road-ready units over two and a half years, this particular M1 was finalized in June 1980. Originally delivered in Europe, it made its way to the US in 1987 and was acquired by its current owner in 2016. The six-digit odometer indicates 20,000 kilometers (13,000 miles), with approximately 100 added under the current ownership. This BMW M1 supercar model is now available on dealer consignment in Emeryville, California.

Undergoing a thorough mechanical and cosmetic refresh, the car made an appearance at the 2017 Hillsborough Concours d‘Elegance in California. Painted in a pristine white hue with BMW Motorsport tri-color stripes accentuating its sleek design, the blue leather interior complements the exterior aesthetics. It also features staggered-width 16″ Campagnolo alloy wheels, Procar-style front air dam, air conditioning, power windows, and a Becker Europa cassette player. The car’s exterior has been refinished in white with painted BMW Motorsport tri-color stripes, featuring added enhancements like an M1 Procar-style front air dam. Noteworthy details include signature “Design W. Maurer” hand-painted below the right taillight.

The wheels are wrapped in 205/55 and 225/50 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires from 2005. A spare wheel and tire are neatly housed under a cover in the rear trunk. The M1’s performance features unequal-length A-arms, Bilstein height-adjustable gas shock absorbers, coil springs, and unassisted rack-and-pinion steering. Notable service in January 2017 included painting the shocks, powder-coating the springs, rebuilding brake calipers, and replacing sway bar links and brake hoses for optimal performance.

Inside the cockpit, adjustable seats trimmed in blue leather are complemented by a color-coordinated dashboard, center console, door panels, and carpets. Acker Leather Works of Novato, California, further enhanced the interior by recovering the center console and door panels the same month. Furthermore, January 2017 service included the installation of replacement coolant hoses, fuel hoses, injector lines, and heat shields, with the exhaust system receiving a fresh coat of paint.

A comparable BMW M1 (11,457 miles) sold last year in a Gooding auction for $478,000. A low mileage BMW M1 in Inka Orange was listed in Europe last year for 695,000 euros ($750,000), so could this one be considered a bargain? [Source: BaT]