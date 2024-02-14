BMW Japan is sprucing up its local range by launching a limited-run Edition Shadow for the 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Touring, and the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Customers can get the 3er models either as a 318i or 320d xDrive while the 4er is offered strictly as 420i. All of them get the M Sport Package as standard equipment and a variety of dark exterior accents.

The kidney grilles and exhaust tips of all cars are blacked out and BMW fits 19-inch alloys. The 3 Series models get an Individual wheel set (793I Style) whereas the 4 Series GC inherits the aero alloys (860M Style) from the i4 Gran Coupe. In a bid to lure in more buyers, the 3 Series cars get the Comfort Package as standard while the swoopy 4er has leather-wrapped sport seats.

BMW Japan is already taking orders for the Edition Shadow trio and will commence deliveries later this quarter. Prices start at ￥6,600,000 (nearly $44,000) for the 318i sedan and rise to ￥7,810,000 (almost $52,000) for the 320d xDrive wagon. If you want the 4 Series Gran Coupe, it’s going to set you back ￥7,440,000 ($49,400). All cars have a right-hand-drive layout and automatic transmission.

This could be the last special edition for the G20, G21, and G26 models in their current iteration considering BMW will give all of them a small Life Cycle Impulse later this year. Even though the 3 Series Sedan and 3 Series Touring were updated in 2022, some minor changes are planned for 2024. The revised G26 will come along with tweaks for the electric i4.

Logic tells us the novelties brought by the 4 Series LCI are planned for these three cars, including an optional illuminated kidney grille and crystal controls. There should also be some changes to the trim and upholstery, but nothing to write home about. After all, the 4er lineup has barely changed on the inside, save for a new flat-bottomed steering wheel and different central air vents.

Source: BMW Japan