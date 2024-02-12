Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t just about touchdowns and interceptions, or Swifties; it was also a battleground for car brands to showcase their creativity and capture the hearts (and wallets) of viewers. The Super Bowl car commercials of 2024 continued their tradition of blending high-profile celebrities, humor, and cinematic quality. Among the standout car commercials, brands like BMW, Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Kawasaki showcased their latest offerings with creative flair and storytelling that resonated with viewers. All these brands took the opportunity to present their cars in unique and memorable ways, leveraging the Super Bowl’s massive audience to create memorable moments. Let’s take a spin through the commercials that shifted gears and drove off with the top spots:

BMW: Talkin’ Like Walken

Christopher Walken, renowned for his unique voice, gets bombarded by people trying their best (and worst) Walken impressions. The chaotic symphony is interrupted by the sleek arrival of a new BMW i5 electric; its smooth driving silencing the imitators. It’s a hilarious and memorable ad, proving that the ultimate Walken impression lies in the car itself. In our opinion, it’s arguably one of BMW’s best Super Bowl commercials of all time and one that will stand the test of time.

Kia EV9: “Perfect 10”

Kia’s Super Bowl 2024 commercial, titled “Perfect 10,” has been designed to touch the hearts of millions with its poignant narrative and emotional depth. This year marks Kia’s 15th participation in the Super Bowl’s advertising showcase, and the brand has chosen to highlight the all-new Kia EV9, an electric SUV. The ad narrates the touching story of a young figure skater who seeks to share her success and joy with her ailing grandfather, showcasing the universal theme of seeking acknowledgment and the power of simple acts of love.

Toyota Tacoma: “Dareful Handle”

The Toyota Tacoma “Dareful Handle” commercial for Super Bowl 2024 is an action-packed 30-second spot that showcases the all-new 2024 Tacoma’s off-roading capabilities. Titled “Dareful Handle”, the commercial emphasizes the Tacoma’s power and versatility in thrilling off-road adventures. It features the Tacoma conquering various challenging terrains, aiming to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-pumping journey and highlighting the truck’s unmatched performance. The commercial plays on the idea of the “handle” that passengers might grip during intense off-road escapades, showcasing a range of emotions from excitement to apprehension with shoutouts to the “shut the front door” handle, “woah, woah, woah, woah” handle, and “no me gusta” handle.

Volkswagen: “Arrival”

Volkswagen’s Super Bowl 2024 commercial, titled “Arrival,” marks the beginning of a year-long campaign celebrating the brand’s 75th anniversary in the United States. This commercial focuses on the initial release and reception of the Volkswagen Beetle in America. With a 15-second black and white teaser, the ad brings to life the streets of New York as people react to the sight of one of the first Mark 1 cars. The narrative highlights how the Beetle, with its small size and unique shape, arrived in an era when bigger was considered better, facing skepticism and laughter.

Kawasaki: “Mullets”

The Kawasaki “Mullets” Super Bowl 2024 commercial humorously combines the rugged, dual nature of their new Ridge side-by-side vehicle with the iconic, dual-nature hairstyle: business in the front, party in the back. This commercial, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners (they also did the BMW Walken commercial), not only showcases the vehicle’s versatility and adaptability but does so with a lighthearted approach that plays on the mullet’s resurgence in popularity. Featuring a variety of scenarios where characters, including animals and wrestling legend Steve Austin, unexpectedly grow mullets, the ad emphasizes the Ridge’s blend of functionality and fun.