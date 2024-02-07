Audi brings a new contender in the high-performance wagon segment which has been growing in the last few years. The Ingolstadt-based automaker just revealed the Audi RS 6 Avant GT which will most likely take on the upcoming BMW M5 Touring (G99). The Audi RS 6 Avant GT has been introduced as a highly exclusive model, with Audi producing only 660 units worldwide, of which only 85 will come to the United States, underscoring its rarity and desirability among enthusiasts.

85 Units for the U.S.

Each of the 85 units allocated for the United States will be presented in Arkona White, accompanied by the Audi Sport heritage decal package. Under the hood, the limited RS 6 GT uses the existing engine from RS 6 Performance delivering 630 horsepower while the maximum torque was increased by 50 to 850 Newton meters. Therefore, the 0 to 100 km/h time is now quoted to be 3.3 seconds. It will the RS 6 Avant GT 11.5 seconds to reach 200 km/h.

The quattro all-wheel drive system, in tandem with an eight-speed automatic transmission, adeptly allocates the vehicle’s power. The inclusion of a self-locking center differential enhances this distribution, allowing for a flexible adjustment from the standard 40:60 ratio based on the driving conditions. This system can direct as much as 70 percent of the engine’s power to the front wheels or up to 85 percent to the rear, ensuring optimal traction and handling across various scenarios.

Plenty of Carbon Fiber

Design wise, the Audi RS 6 Avant GT extensively utilizes carbon fiber for various components such as the hood, fenders, and bumpers. Additionally, it will sport a distinctive roof edge spoiler and a novel, rail-less roof spoiler. Complementing its unique aesthetic, the GT model will be equipped with exclusive 22-inch wheels in Avus White. Enhancements also include ceramic brakes for superior stopping power and a manually adjustable coil-over suspension system. According to Audi, this setup allows for the RS 6 to be lowered by an extra 10 mm beyond the minimum height achievable with the Performance model’s adaptive ride height system.

The BMW M5 Touring is Coming Back

On the other side, the BMW M5 Touring is making a much-anticipated comeback, expected to be unveiled in Summer 2024. This model marks a significant return for BMW, as it reintroduces a high-performance wagon into its lineup, a segment that has seen growing interest. The upcoming M5 Touring is anticipated to feature a plug-in hybrid drive system, incorporating technology derived from the BMW XM. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 hybrid setup is expected to deliver over 700 horsepower but without stepping on the XM Label’s toes. As a refresher, the super SUV packs a mighty 738-hp punch. Torque should be colossal considering the XM Label offers a ludicrous 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

Of course, the BMW M5 Touring won’t be artificially limited and its production plan can be expanded if the demand is there. And yes, the M5 Touring is all but confirmed for a launch in the United States. We’re hearing it’ll be the only wagon version of the 5 Series that BMW will sell in North America. [Photos: Audi]