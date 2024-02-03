Among the standout offerings from the BMW Group this year is the debut of the MINI Aceman, also known by its codename J05. This marks our first look at the electric chic crossover, initially previewed in 2022 and revisited in 2023, capturing our hearts with its distinctive design, functionality, and quirkiness. Positioned just below the all-electric Countryman and distinctly above of the electric Cooper, the Aceman emerges as the practical, yet stylish, option for those not inclined to invest in Countryman-level pricing, especially given the absence of a new generation MINI Clubman. Its production model is set to be unveiled in April, raising questions about its availability in the United States.

Not Coming To The U.S. – Not Initially At Least

Regrettably, the MINI Aceman isn’t initially destined for the U.S. market, primarily due to its exclusive manufacturing in China by Spotlight Automotive. For those unfamiliar, Spotlight Automotive is a joint venture, equally shared between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor since 2019. The Aceman EV’s production will be carried out in a newly established factory in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province. However, this situation might shift by 2026 with the Oxford plant in the UK gearing up to produce new MINI electric vehicles, potentially aligning with the introduction of the J01 Cooper electric to the United States. On the positive side of things, the MINI Aceman will be offered in Europe from market launch.

Powertrain Choices and Battery Packs

The Aceman is set to be a five-door, elevated iteration of the Cooper hatchback, which will remain a three-door model exclusively for its electric version. This crossover will notably be larger, measuring 4075 millimeters (160.4 inches) in length and 1495 mm (59 inches) in height, with a wheelbase stretching to 2605 mm (102.5 inches).

Prospective owners will have the choice between a standard E model or the more robust SE variant, each featuring distinct electric motors and battery configurations. Opting for the base Aceman E means receiving an electric motor capable of producing 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts), powered by a 40-kWh battery pack that provides a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) under the WLTP cycle. Choosing the Aceman SE model brings an increase in power to 215 hp (160 kW) and a larger 54 kWh battery, extending the range to 400 km (249 miles). Power in both models is directed to the front wheels.

The Aceman will be MINI’s first EV-only production car and is going to pave the way for the brand’s ambitions to go purely electric by the end of the decade.