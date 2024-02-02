Despite debuting just a couple days ago, the new BMW 4 Series Coupe is already up on the German Build Your Own tool. While we’re certain there will be some differences between the North American and European spec, it’s still nice to get some insight into how the vehicle will look – and what it will cost – after this LCI. We started with the modest 430i xDrive Coupe as our canvas, but you can build anything in the new 4 Series Coupe lineup on the configurator – from the diesel-powered 420d to the mac-daddy M4. You can even configure the new 4 Series Convertible. Here’s what the 2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe looks like.

Exterior: 2025 BMW 4 Series

We decided to add the M Sport Package for a little bit more aggressive appearance. It fits the coupe’s sporty profile and isn’t outrageously expensive – just over €3,000. Some new colors join the stable, like Fire Red metallic and Cape York Green. Despite costing a little extra, the Fire Red is a nice choice that – again – exemplifies the vehicle’s sportiness.

This is also our first look at the new wheel options for the 2025 BMW 4 Series. We added the bi-color 995 M wheels, despite being a little more expensive than Style 1038 wheels. Both are solid options and the 18-inch units are still available.

Interior of the 2025 BMW 4 Series

Inside we added M PerformTex interior upholstery, a zero-cost option with the M Sport Package. While the new black and red leather upholstery was tempting, an €1,800 upcharge didn’t interest me – especially on a car that doesn’t have an M in front of the name. For the trim, we stuck with the Aluminum Rhombicle, although it’s nice that for €600 you can also add carbon fiber.

Options and Packages

For €2,950 we added the “Innovationspaket,” which gets your Live Cockpit Professional, Parking Assistant, and some other truly must-have features if you’re shopping for a new BMW. The €1,400 Comfort Package seems appealing, but we were really intrigued by finally seeing what the M Sport Pro Package adds. It gets you some nice details, like a lip spoiler, painted brake calipers, and special interior options – but we ultimate couldn’t justify a €5,210 tax just for some cosmetic adds.

The changes for the 2025 BMW 4 Series make the vehicle an even better value than before. Our – admittedly lightly equipped – vehicle came out to €70,780. Do you think the new 4 Series is worth the money? How will you build your new 2025 BMW 4 Series? You can see the configurator here!