BMW has been launching “Fashionista” versions in Japan for over a decade, having started back in 2013 with a previous-generation 1 Series. The 2 Series Active Tourer minivan and X1 crossover went on to receive the same special edition treatment tailored to women. In 2024, the time has come for the 1 Series to get another Fashionista model, mere months before the F40 is retired.

Sold exclusively in Japan where only 300 units will be available, the new BMW 1 Series Fashionista is based on the 118i with the automatic transmission. Customers can pick from either Melbourne Red (65 cars) or Mineral White (235 cars) colors. In both cases, the kidney grille’s bars have an aluminum satin finish instead of the usual glossy black. The premium hatchback rides on exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels (488 Style) with a two-tone finish.

To make it worthy of its limited-run special edition status, BMW Japan gives the 118i Fashionista a lot of standard kit. Goodies include everything from active cruise control and a rearview camera to heated front seats and tinted glass. To sweeten the pot, the 1 Series has Perforated Dakota Leather Mocha/Black upholstery for the cars painted in Mineral White while Perforated Dakota Leather Black/Black is used for the vehicles finished in Melbourne Red.

Below the iDrive controller, there’s a “Fashionista” badge as a subtle reminder it’s not your run-of-the-mill 1 Series. You’ll find the same word on a sticker applied to the tailgate.

Those 300 people who decide to buy the car will also receive an exclusive Christian Louboutin tote bag and charm. The latter has a car motif and can double as a keychain for the car key. The bag has a strikingly red interior, and the back has the following text engraved: “Designed exclusively for BMW Fashionista.”

BMW Japan is asking ￥5,340,000 for the 1 Series Fashionista. That works out to about $36,400 or €33,700 at current exchange rates. This is likely the last special edition of the company’s current entry-level model in the Land of the Rising Sun considering the F70 will break cover in the coming months.

