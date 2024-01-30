After the leak of the BMW 4 Series Facelift, it’s now time to take an early look at the 2025 BMW M4 facelift. The full set of photos and information will drop later today, so we can’t share them yet. But here is what we can see in these leaked images. For starters, as expected, there is a new set of headlights and taillights. Long gone are the laser headlights which are now replaced by a new set of LEDs with completely new graphics which brings the design in line with recent BMWs. The new headlights incorporate dual upside-down checkmarks, lending a sharper and more digital appearance.

In the back, the laser lights from are now part of the package, as we’ve already outlined in previous articles. The badge on the boot was also slightly restyled. Additionally, there seems to be also a new color – Velvet Orchid. Inside, you can spot some small changes, like theAlcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a flat bottom. Of course, the large curved display is there which is likely powered by iDrive 8.5. The photos also reveal new M forged lightweight wheels which looks quite cool with the optional color.

Certainly, the iconic kidney grille remains unchanged in size. Despite numerous individuals desiring alterations, we have previously stated that BMW is committed to maintaining this design element, particularly for the current generation of the M3/M4 models. Production of the G82 M4 Coupe, G83 M4 Convertible, and G80 M3 Sedan is set to commence in Summer 2024, with deliveries expected in the following months. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the M3 and M4 models will continue to be available until 2027-2028, indicating an extended product lifecycle.

Stay tuned for a full release later today!