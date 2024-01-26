It won’t be long before BMW takes the wraps off the M4 CS, considering the M division has confirmed that the special edition will be released in 2024. If you can’t wait for the limited-run coupe to see the light of production day, G-Power has an enticing alternative. The German tuner has dialed up the M4 Competition to levels of power well beyond what the CS is expected to have from the factory.

Painted in an Individual Frozen White matte color, the amped-up G82 has had its twin-turbo inline-six boosted for significantly more oomph. The 3.0-liter engine now churns out 700 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) after tweaking the S58’s software and upgrading the exhaust. G-Power equipped the M4 with an aftermarket stainless steel exhaust featuring custom downpipes and 200-cell catalytic converters. For a bit more visual drama, the quad tips are now covered in carbon fiber.

You can immediately tell that this isn’t your run-of-the-mill M4 Competition from just about every angle. This G82 build, from the vented hood to the rear wing, has undergone a comprehensive makeover. G-Power has added beefier side skirts, a prominent front spoiler lip, and a carbon fiber kidney grille. Notably, they swapped out the famous BMW roundel to make room for their own logo.

Equally striking are the new alloys with a predominantly orange finish. These forged wheels, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, are wrapped in 285/30 and 295/25 tires, respectively. The eye-catching wheels not only provide a powerful contrast against the white matte body paint but also complement the Kyalami Orange interior.

This G82 is G-Power’s first project this year following a busy 2023 when the tuner worked on several BMWs: an F90 M5 with 900 hp, a G81 M3 Touring dialed to 720 hp, and an M8 rated at 820 hp. In addition, it also waved goodbye to the F87 M2 with a 660-hp swan song.

Source: G-Power