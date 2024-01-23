In an unexpected turn of events, the soon-to-be-released BMW i5 Touring was completely revealed on Youtube. This video, provided by Autobild, captured a few months earlier at the press event for the BMW i5 and i7 M70, has been on Youtube for almost a month. What’s intriguing is how it managed to go unnoticed by viewers until recently.

First-Ever BMW i5 Wagon

The footage reveals the full design details of the first-ever BMW i5 Touring, including its interior design, cargo space and a lot more. Of course, there are no major surprises. We’ve already seen plenty of spy photos and videos that nearly reveal the entire design of the car. The front-end is identical to the i5 sedan’s, while the rear-end carries your typical wagon styling.

The BMW i5 Touring is set to enter a unique market niche, as electric wagons, particularly in the luxury sector, are still quite rare. Audi is in the process of developing something akin to an RS6 E-Tron Avant, though its release will follow later. Meanwhile, the extended-roof BMW i5 M60 is slated to launch in the early part of 2024, boasting the same power as its sedan counterpart. This means it will deliver 593 horsepower and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque when utilizing the M Sport Boost or M Launch Control features.

Not Coming To The U.S.

Shown here is the BMW i5 Touring xDrive40 which uses a dual motor setup. Specifications are not yet available for the xDrive model, but the BMW i5 eDrive40 makes 335 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The i5 Touring xDrive40 should retain the same or similar power figures and a quicker 0-60 time.

BMW will reveal the i5 Touring – officially – in February so we will learn more about the final specs, availability and pricing. As expected, the BMW 5 Series Touring or i5 Wagon will not come to the United States.