The cargo volume of a BMW 5 Series Sedan (G60) depends on the type of powertrain you choose. If you opt for versions equipped with a gasoline, diesel, or a plug-in hybrid setup, you’ll have 520 liters of cargo space. However, if you choose the fully electric i5, the available capacity drops to 490 liters.

In a test conducted by YouTuber Bjørn Nyland, the limits of the i5 M60’s cargo space were put to the test. The M Performance version of the EV could only accommodate four banana boxes with the rear seats in place. Folding the bench increased the capacity to 17 boxes. Unfortunately, the i5 M60 ranked among the worst performers in this unconventional practicality test, a result exacerbated by the absence of a front trunk.

For comparison, the BMW i5’s rival, the Mercedes EQE, proved more spacious for carrying stuff. With the seats up, it held six boxes and expanded to 21 after folding them down. Even the i4 fared better than the i5 thanks to its more practical tailgate, accommodating four boxes with the bench in the upright position and 17 boxes after lowering it.

Of all the BMWs that underwent the banana box test, the i7 was the best, with 5 boxes in the trunk area and a total of 22 boxes scattered inside the cabin. The full-size luxury EV is in third place overall, behind the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Mercedes EQS.

Let’s keep in mind that BMW is weeks away from introducing the 5 Series Touring, together with an i5. The Munich-based automaker has confirmed an i5 M60 wagon and that should be far more practical than this sedan. Not only will the cargo area be bigger but the raised roof will facilitate carrying taller items that otherwise wouldn’t fit in the sedan because of its trunk lid.

The world premiere of the next-generation 5 Series Touring is locked in for February 2024. We’re hearing BMW is cooking up another electric estate by developing an i3 Touring on the Neue Klasse platform for a possible release in 2027.

Source: Bjørn Nyland / YouTube