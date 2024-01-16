If you’re a fan of classic BMWs, you might want to check out what Bavarian Econs has been up to. This company specializes in transforming vintage BMW 2002 models into modern electric vehicles that combine retro charm with cutting-edge technology. We had the opportunity to meet them and see their latest creation last year at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este: the Econ 2002te.

The Econ 2002te is a stunning electric conversion that preserves the iconic design of the original BMW 2002, but with a twist. The car is powered by an electric motor that delivers 120KW of power and 170 Newton Meters of torque, making it a blast to drive on any road. The car can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 105 mph. The car also has a 35 KWh battery pack that provides a range of 200 kilometers, and can be recharged in less than an hour using a 50 kW charger.

But the Econ 2002te is not just about performance. It’s also about sustainability and innovation. Bavarian Econs has made sure that the electric conversion does not compromise the original character of the BMW 2002, but rather enhances it with some subtle modifications. The car has a lightweight body that weighs only 1100 kilograms, and a balanced weight distribution of 50/50. The car also features a KW Classic V3 sport suspension that improves the handling and comfort of the ride. The interior of the car is also tastefully updated with some modern amenities, such as a digital dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, and leather seats.

Bavarian Econs also offers another version of the electric BMW 2002: the Econ Turboe. This one has a more powerful motor that produces 250-hp, and a larger battery pack that has a capacity of 45 KWh. The Turboe can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.5 seconds, and has a faster charging speed of 80 kW. The Turboe also has some distinctive features, such as a wider body kit, a rear spoiler, and a matte black paint job.

We were impressed by both versions of the Econ electric BMW 2002, and we think they are a great example of how classic cars can be revived and improved with electric technology. The Bavarian Econs 2002te starts at $155,000; a Turbo E’s starting price is just shy of $300,000. But is it worth the price tag? What do you think? [Photos: Bavarians Econs]