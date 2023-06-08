Driven by their shared passion for automobiles, two brothers have dedicated themselves to preserving the rich heritage of vintage cars. Edgar and Nicolas Navarro moved to Germany from Colombia and years later began a daring endeavor rejuvenating classic vehicles under the Bavarian Econs brand. But with a twist. They have not only restored these classics to their former glory but also by ushering them into the modern era with an electric conversion.

Motivated by their love for cars, this dynamic duo has embarked on a mission to breathe new life into the timeless charm of vintage automobiles. One of them is the iconic BMW 2002. Called the Econ 2002te, this remarkable electric vehicle stays true to the unmistakable essence of the original, while infusing it with a modern flair that exemplifies their commitment to sustainability and innovation.

200 km Electric Range

Under the hood, the Econ 2002te boasts a formidable power output of 120KW, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience that befits its legendary status. With a swift acceleration of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.2 seconds, this electric BMW 2002 effortlessly merges the nostalgia of the past with the innovation of the future. Unleashing a torque of 170 Newton Meters, the Econ 2002te effortlessly glides through the streets of Como where we recently had a chance to see the car. Weighing a mere 1100 kilograms, this lightweight electric conversion ensures agile handling and optimal efficiency, further enhancing its appeal to both car enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers alike.

One of the standout features of the Econ 2002te is its impressive range. With a single charge, drivers can venture up to 200 kilometers, providing ample freedom for both short commutes and scenic road trips. Charging the vehicle is a breeze with an 80kW CCS Fast charging system. In just 45 minutes, the Econ 2002te can be recharged, allowing drivers to spend more time on the road and less time waiting at charging stations.

The Navarros say that they partnered with Mintclassic to develop more exclusive electric BMW classic cars. This particular Econ 2002te has a starting price of 180,000 Euros.