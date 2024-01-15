The Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 was a feast for the eyes of BMW enthusiasts, as the show featured a plethora of tuned and customized models from the Bavarian brand. Among the highlights were a BMW M3 Touring in Daytona Violet by Japanese tuner Studie AG, a G87 BMW M2 with ALPHA-N carbon fiber parts, Recaro Seats, BBS wheels, and a Signal Green BMW M4 with Alpha-N carbon fiber bodykit.

The BMW M3 Touring was one of the most eye-catching cars at the show, as it sported a stunning Daytona Violet paint job that contrasted with the black accents and wheels. The car also had a lowered suspension, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, and plenty of other carbon fiber upgrades.

The G87 BMW M2 was another impressive example of how to enhance the performance and aesthetics of the compact sports car. The car had a full ALPHA-N carbon fiber body kit that included a front splitter, side skirts, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. The car also had Recaro bucket seats, BBS forged wheels and a KW coilover suspension.

The Signal Green BMW M4 was a showcase of how to make the new generation model stand out from the crowd. The car had an Alpha-N carbon fiber bodykit that gave it a more aggressive and aerodynamic look. The car also had blacked-out headlights, taillights, and grilles. The car was fitted with Bilstein shocks and springs and had OZ Racing wheels and Pirelli P Zero tires.

The show also featured many other BMW models that were modified with JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) influences, such as widebody kits, neon lights, stickers, and exhausts. The Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 was a great event for BMW fans and tuners alike, as it demonstrated the versatility and potential of the brand’s cars. It was also a celebration of the automotive culture and creativity that Japan is known for.

[Photos provided by Ivan Koloshin @motorflair]