Autocar, a UK-based publication, compares the recently released BMW i5 sedan with two formidable rivals – the Mercedes-Benz EQE and the Tesla Model S. While some may contend that the premium segment is solely the domain of the German contenders, it is undeniable that Tesla holds a dominant position in the electric sedan market. BMW brings to the table their most powerful 5 Series ever made – the i5 M60 – while Benz matches them with the EQS 53 AMG Performance Package. The Americans throw the Model S Plaid into the ring.

BMW i5 M60

Beyond its bold appearance, the 2023 BMW i5 M60 is a technological powerhouse. As the flagship model of the 5 Series, it employs xDrive all-wheel drive and dual electric motors to deliver a massive 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to its Sport Boost/Launch Control feature, the i5 M60 can catapult from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. According to EPA estimates, the i5 M60 can cover approximately 265 miles on a single charge.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53

This is the first all-electric AMG car, and it offers impressive specs and features that will appeal to any car enthusiast. The EQS 53 AMG 4MATIC+ has two electric motors, one on each axle, that produce a total of 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. With the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, the power output can be boosted to 751 hp** and 752 lb-ft for a short time. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds, and reach a top speed of 155 mph (or 168 mph with the package). The AMG EQS utilizes the identical 108.4-kWh battery pack found in the non-AMG model. However, the increased power of the AMG’s electric motors results in slightly lower efficiency. The EPA-estimated range for the AMG EQS is reported at 277 miles.

Tesla Model S Plaid

The Americans deliver a true powerhouse. The Tesla Model S Plaid is powered by three electric motors that produce a combined output of 1006 hp and 1420 Nm of torque. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in just 2.1 seconds, from 0 to 160 km/h (0 to 100 mph) in 3.5 seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h (0 to 124 mph) in 6.1 seconds. The top speed is limited to 322 km/h (200 mph), making it one of the fastest production cars in the world. But the Tesla Model S Plaid is not just about speed. It also boasts an impressive range of 348-390 miles on a single charge.

The British magazine puts all three cars through some rigorous testing, covering design, tech, performance and driving dynamics. Of course, some of these comparison carry a bit of subjectivity, especially around design, but here is the final ranking: Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 leads the pack, followed by the Model S Plaid and BMW i5. The Brits do praise the “refinement and rounded abilities of the sensible i5” but to learn more about the test, click here.