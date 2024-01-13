Mercedes dared to do the unthinkable by phasing out the V8 engine inside the AMG C63, only to replace it with a small 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit. This transition couldn’t have happened at a worse time, especially considering BMW has just introduced its own M3 Touring, complete with an inline-six. However, the four-banger in the C63 Estate stands out as the world’s most powerful 2.0-liter engine, forming part of an ultra-potent hybrid system.

In a recent comparison test between these two performance wagons, there appears to be little difference in terms of acceleration performance. Surprisingly, the AMG C63 Estate proved slightly quicker, completing the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.43 seconds, while the M3 Touring needed 3.47 seconds. Additionally, Mercedes’ performance estate outpaced the M3 Touring to the quarter-mile mark, clocking in at 11.35 seconds compared to 11.42 seconds.

The two speedy family haulers were virtually tied from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h), with the C63 completing the job in 12.65 seconds and the long-roof M3 just slightly quicker at 12.64 seconds. Flat out, the AMG Estate reached 173 mph (278 km/h) on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany, while the M Touring surpassed it with a higher speed of 179 mph (288 km/h).

Then there’s the matter of pricing. In its domestic market, Mercedes-AMG is asking €116,959 for the C63 Estate, which is nearly €16,000 more than what BMW is charging for the M3 Touring.

However, in comparing these performance metrics, it’s essential to consider factors beyond mere numbers. The soundtrack, for instance, plays a crucial role, and there’s a unanimous agreement that the 3.0-liter engine underneath the BMW’s hood produces a more appealing sound. Additionally, tunability is a significant factor, and it’s worth noting that the “S58” in the BMW has greater potential compared to the M139L from AMG.

Exciting times lie ahead for wagon enthusiasts, as BMW is set to revive the M5 Touring in 2024, while AMG plans to unveil the next-generation E63 Estate. Additionally, Audi is preparing to launch a beefier RS6 Avant later this year, with a new RS4 Avant (likely to be renamed RS5 Avant) also in the pipeline.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube