BMW offers multiple layers of customization when you’re buying a new car, especially in a superior segment. The 5 Series is a prime example since it’s available with a multitude of options, Individual colors, and M Performance Parts. A temporary range topper until the new M5 arrives, the i5 M60 can be decked out with all sorts of goodies.

A new video from the British shop Evolve Automotive showcases the electric M Performance sedan receiving the so-called OEM+ treatment. This Brooklyn Grey-painted i5 M60 is on its way back to the BMW Park Lane dealer in London after getting a series of carbon fiber body parts installed. The newly added components include a rear diffuser, trunk lid spoiler, side skirt attachments, and a front spoiler flanked by winglets.

Mind you, BMW has other M Performance Parts one can install on a 5 Series from the G60 generation. Those willing to go all out can opt for a shark fin antenna made from aramid, along with carbon fiber side mirror caps, and side decals painted in Frozen Black. There are also a bunch of alloy wheels to choose from whereas this i5 M60 had a regular 20-inch set (style 940 M).

If money is no object, the interior can also be spruced up with M Performance Parts. These vary from aluminum door sill plates and floor mats to Alcantara and carbon fiber applications.

You can rest assured additional items are being worked on for the M5 Sedan (G90) and its long-roof counterpart, the hotly anticipated M5 Touring (G99). The duo will premiere in 2024, likely on different dates.

BMW has created an extra revenue stream with these M Performance Parts, which are available across the range, with a few exceptions. Even lowly models such as the 1 Series compact hatchback can be ordered or retrofitted with MPP items.

Source: Evolve Automotive / YouTube