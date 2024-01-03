The 738-horsepower XM Label may hold the title of the most potent production BMW ever, but it’s the M5 CS that has the strongest combustion engine of them all. Codenamed “S63,” the mighty V8 belts out 635 horsepower in the super sedan. With its insatiable thirst for power, Manhart has worked on the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine and took it to a whole new level.

As a proper sendoff for the F90 generation of the high-performance saloon, the German tuner has created its most potent 5 Series build to date. It gets a pair of custom turbos developed in-house, a carbon intake, and a new intercooler courtesy of Wagner Tuning. The aftermarket specialist gave the eight-cylinder powerhouse Carillo pistons and H-shaft connecting rods along with a new stainless-steel exhaust with valve control and 100-mm tips in matte black.

Thanks to a plethora of mods, the M5 Competition LCI now produces a whopping 928 horsepower and 1,240 Newton-meters (915 pound-feet) of torque. It even outpunches Manhart’s custom M5 CS build that had to make do with “only” 788 hp and 935 Nm (690 lb-ft). Performance numbers have yet to be disclosed but we’ll remind you a stock M5 CS needs three seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) and 10.3 seconds until 124 mph (200 km/h). Flat out, it reaches an electronically governed 189 mph (305 km/h).

Manhart is converting only five cars to the MH5 900 specification and is fitting its own 21-inch forged wheels with 275/30ZR21 front and 295/30ZR21 rear tires. Several KW suspension setups are available while the carbon ceramic brakes are left untouched, save for the body-colored calipers and Manhart lettering. A subtle carbon fiber body kit is included, as are the tuner’s typical copper accents to contrast the eye-catching Deep Blue paint job.

There’s more of that carbon fiber to be found inside where the outgoing M5 swaps out the left-central air vent for a custom display showing temperatures and other vital information. Rounding off the changes are the Manhart-branded floor mats and an Alcantara headliner with stars that light up akin to Rolls-Royce’s glitzy Starlight option.

Source: Manhart