Technically in its sixth generation, the BMW Z models represent some of the very best in open-top cruising that money can buy. Though in production since 2019, the Z4 doesn’t feel – or look – old. The biggest news is that you’ll very soon be able to order a BMW Z4 M40i with a six-speed manual transmission, but not quite yet. You’ll be able to order one starting in early 2024, likely for the 2025 model year. If you’re okay with the automatic, now’s a great time to pick one up. The Z4 received updates for last year’s model, so little changes into 2024.

2024 BMW Z4 Roadster Engine, Transmission, and Performance

All Z4 models get rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged engine under the hood. The standard Z4 sDrive30i gets a four-cylinder making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Expect zero to 60 mph to occur in around 5.2 seconds. You won’t be able to order a manual on the four-cylinder car – instead, step up to the Z4 M40i.

The Z4 M40i gets a B58 inline-six, making 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The M40i gets an M Differential and more aggressive suspension and tire and wheel setups, too. Ordering the manual in early 2024 will get you retuned steering, staggered wheels, and some other limited goodies. It will also cost a little bit more, but after driving it, we think it’s absolutely worth it. The automatic is good, too, but if you want the most engaging driving experience, the manual is worth the wait and extra cash.

2024 BMW Z4 Roadster Fuel Economy and MPG

Z4s powered by four-cylinder engines achieve an EPA-estimated efficiency of 25 city and 33 highway mpg. Combined, that evens out to 28 mpg, which is better than more powerful competitors and 1 better mpg than the comparable Toyota Supra. The Z4 M40i doesn’t suffer much; the EPA says it’ll do 23 mpg around town and 31 on the open road for a combined estimate of 26 mpg. The manual will probably do marginally better, but it hasn’t been tested as of this writing. It’s comparable to everything else in the – very small – luxury roadster market.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2024 BMW Z4 offers a refined interior space that feels exactly what you expect when shopping for a $50K+ roadster. SensaTec comes standard, but Vernasca leather is available in either trim. Well-bolstered sports seats hug you tight. A 10-speaker audio system comes standard, too. Props to BMW for figuring out good packaging there.

I’m sure you aren’t expecting much from your convertible in terms of hauling abilities. The trunk has 9.9 cubic feet of storage space, more than double what the 718 Boxster has in either of its storage cubbies. The rear seat isn’t anywhere near livable for adults on long trips.

2024 BMW Z4 Roadster Technology and Connectivity

The Z4 is still working with iDrive 7, which can be seen as a plus (very intuitive to use, more physical buttons) or a minus (it’s now nearly two steps behind the most modern BMW vehicles). Regardless of how you feel, it likely won’t make much difference since wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both come standard, as does navigation.

On the Z4 sDrive30i, we’d probably opt for the $3,000 Premium Package. It’s a good value, adding remote start, a heads-up display, heated seats/steering wheel, lumbar support, and more. The package still adds a heads-up display and remote engine start on the M40i trim, and it’s $1,650 cheaper. Wireless charging seems expensive at $500, but it’s available.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Even the top-trim 2024 BMW Z4 M40i comes light on safety features. But that fits the driver-oriented nature of the open-top car. Either trim can be loaded with stuff like Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning for just $700 with the Driving Assistance Package. Why not? The highest-end driver aids like Adaptive Cruise Control aren’t yet available on the Z4.

2024 BMW Z4 Roadster Pricing

The Z4 sDrive30i starts at $53,600. The M40i designation sets you back another $13,300. Considering the car’s closest rivals are the coupe equivalent Supra (from $46,625) and perhaps the Porsche 718 Boxster (from $72,050), pricing is very competitive. The Z4 is a unique vehicle. It’s a roadster, but its engine is in the front, unlike most competitors. Combined with the newly available manual transmission, it’s a unique choice in a segment with slim pickings.

2024 BMW Z4 Roadster FAQ