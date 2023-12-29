In the rapidly evolving automotive landscape, the clash between electric and traditional gas-powered vehicles continues to intensify. But it can get equally weird, like this drag race. The latest battleground features Kia’s high-performance electric vehicle, the EV6 GT, taking on the new BMW M2 G87 in a drag race and handling test. In this duel, the question is not just about speed but also about the future of performance driving. Can Kia’s EV6, with its instant torque and futuristic design, outshine the heritage and power of BMW’s gas-powered M2?

The Contenders

On one side, we have Kia, traditionally known for producing affordable vehicles, breaking the mold with the release of the 576 horsepower EV6 GT. Launched in August, the EV6 GT is Kia’s fastest production vehicle, challenging the norms of what an electric crossover can achieve. With 545 lb-ft of instant torque, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds, putting it in a league that was once reserved for high-end sports cars.

The EV6 GT utilizes a dual-motor AWD system based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, with a 77.4 kWh battery pack powering 160 kW front and 270 kW rear motors. Kia’s bold claim of being a high-performance benchmark in the crossover segment is supported by real-world tests, where it out-accelerated notable supercar contenders.

On the other side, we have the BMW M2 G87, a gas-powered performance sportscar. Known for its precision handling and robust power delivery, the M2 is the darling of the M community. While boasting slightly less power than the EV6 GT, with 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, the M2 has earned a reputation for being a driver’s car, emphasizing the connection between the driver and the road.

The Drag Race

Edmunds recently conducted a quarter-mile drag race and handling test between the 2023 Kia EV6 GT and the 2023 BMW M2. Despite the EV6 GT’s power advantage, the BMW M2 showcased its prowess by being optimized for performance in “M2” mode. The drag race was designed as a “there and back” sprint, involving a quarter-mile acceleration, a 180-degree turn, and another sprint back to the finish.

The weight difference played a significant role in the race, with the EV6 GT weighing nearly 1,000 pounds more than the M2. Of course, the instant torque of the EV6 allowed it to gain an early advantage, but the M2’s precision handling and lighter weight allowed it to make up ground during the turns. Let’s take a look!