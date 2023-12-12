MINI and Rolls-Royce will abandon combustion engines by the end of the decade but BMW is not ready to call it quits. It has not set a cutoff date for the good ol’ ICE because it believes it can still play a major role. With EVs still significantly more expensive and factoring in the underdeveloped charging infrastructure, gasoline engines remain a viable solution in many parts of the world.

The German luxury brand is not only keeping them but is looking to improve a technology that has been around since the 1800s. The future may be inevitably electric but BMW thinks it shouldn’t be rushed. In an interview with Wards Auto, BMW head of R&D Frank Weber was asked whether there’s any truth in those wild rumors about pulling the plug on combustion engines:

“It’s complete nonsense. Firstly, it’s not true. And secondly, suggesting that there’s nothing more to be done in this field is not true, either. BMW has an illustrious history of high-revving ICE development and production.”

He believes the company can continue to grow not just by rolling out EVs on the Neue Klasse platform but also by launching highly advanced combustion engines. The tone of the article suggests the brand’s long-term commitment to ICEs even though every other announcement from BMW nowadays seems to be about electric cars.

Multiple reports from sources close to Munich claim many of today’s models will live to see a next generation with combustion engines. The 3 Series, X5, and X6 are some important examples, which can only mean BMW will continue to sell ICE cars well into the 2030s. However, not all nameplates have a future since the Z4 will allegedly be retired in 2026 while the 8 Series might survive only as an electric Gran Coupe.

In addition, the days of M Performance diesel cars seem to be numbered while the gasoline V8 is gradually leaving Europe because of stricter emissions regulations. Lest we forget that BMW killed the V12 last year, and it certainly won’t be coming back.

Source: Wards Auto