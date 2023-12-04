The 2023 Essen Motor Show is in full swing, and as is the case every year, it’s filled to the brim with heavily modified BMWs. Whether you like sedans, coupes, SUVs, or wagons, there’s something for everyone at the annual tuning show held in Germany. You can think of Essen as Europe’s SEMA show since it hosts wild creations, some of which are frankly too much for our tastes.

It’s not just modern BMWs that have received the aftermarket treatment since we’re noticing more than a few oldtimers. As one would expect, many of the tricked-out machines are M cars, along with an interesting 3 Series wagon (F31) transformed into an M3 Touring wannabe that BMW never made. Some of the builds featured in this video are over the top but to each his own.

One of the most expensive projects exhibited at the show is an M2 G87 modified to mimic the M3 E36 GT. It cost nearly €265,000 to build and the modders left no stone unturned since just about everything was modified. It’s not just road-going BMWs that have been customized since the Essen Motor Show also hosts a couple of track-only machines, including the M4 GT4.

This year’s show runs until Sunday, December 10, so you still have plenty of time to check out all the amped-up BMWs.

2024 is already shaping up to be another good year for fans of the Bavarian marque considering the M4 CS, M5 Sedan, and M5 Touring will all be introduced in 2024. In addition, the M3 Sedan and M3 Touring will get a Life Cycle Impulse. We might also finally see the Z4 M40i with a six-speed manual. Time will tell how many of these updated performance cars will be released in time for tuners to start modifying them for next year’s show.

Source: TestLife / YouTube