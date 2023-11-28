In 2017, BMW M marked a significant achievement – the 30th anniversary of its renowned M3 model. Today, the M3 badge commands widespread respect, making it one of the most iconic names in the automotive world. To honor the legendary M3, the engineers in Garching unveiled a special anniversary model named the M3 30 Jahre. A total of 500 “30 Jahre M3” special editions were crafted, with 150 units making their way to the United States. In the U.S., the limited edition was available with a manual transmission for $83,250 plus Destination and Handling, or with a Dual-Clutch transmission for $86,150 plus Destination and Handling.

Only 500 Made Globally

Recently, one of these rare models became available for sale on Sotheby’s in Munich. This particular model stands out not just for its unique color but also for its incredibly low mileage – a mere three miles (five kilometers) on the odometer. Originally ordered in 2016 by the consignor, this example is one of the 500 M3 30 Jahre Editions produced and one of only two delivered new to BMW Valence. With a complete BMW service history, the car was last serviced on March 1, 2022, and has been sparingly driven, covering just 7,964 kilometers at the time of cataloging. It was sold for €62,100 EUR.

Macao Blue Color

As a homage to the first generation of the BMW M3, the “30 Jahre M3” anniversary edition is crafted in the exclusive BMW Individual exterior color Macao Blue metallic. This color originally made its debut in Europe as an option for the final and most powerful version of the first-generation Sport Evo BMW M3. The special M3 seamlessly integrates the Competition Package with the distinctive exclusivity of stylish details from BMW Individual. The limited edition also boasts BMW Individual Full Merino Leather in a bi-color Black/Fjord Blue combination with color-matching contrast seams.

Adding to its sporty yet elegant presence on the road, the M3 features BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line enhancements, including the kidney frame, rear M3 designation, and a sports exhaust system with black chrome tailpipes. Special “30 Jahre M3” logos adorn the interior, emphasizing its unique and limited production. Exclusive M gills, doorsill finishers, carbon fiber interior trim finishers with Black Chrome accents, and embroidered front headrests further contribute to the distinctive design.

A Bit More Power Than Standard F80 M3 Competition

In terms of performance, the Limited Edition boasts an increase in engine output by 19 hp, reaching 444 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The Competition Package includes an Adaptive M suspension meticulously aligned to the heightened performance, featuring optimized springs, dampers, stabilizers, and modified characteristics across Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ modes. Additionally, the package incorporates a correspondingly modified standard Active M differential on the rear axle and new Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) feature settings. The special edition model rolls on 20-inch forged Light Alloy wheels with a 666 M star spoke design and mixed Performance Tires (front: 265/30 R20, rear: 285/30 R20).

[Source: Sotheby’s]