It was about a year ago when Valentino Rossi joined BMW Motorsport after inking a deal to become a factory works driver. Since then, we’ve seen “The Doctor” promoting several road-going M models such as the M4 and XM but his most important contribution has been on the race track. Back in July, while driving the M4 GT3 in Misano, he won round two of the Sprint Cup in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (GTWC).

The nine-time motorcycle world champion had already secured a win with BMW during the Road to Le Mans support race. What’s next? Rossi has earned a seat in the M Hybrid V8 for a test scheduled to take place at some point in 2024. The important disclosure was made by BMW M Motorsport director Andreas Roos in an interview.

Speaking with Sportscar365, the man in charge of racing at the German brand said the decision was taken following Rossi’s seat time earlier this month in Team WRT’s Oreca 07 Gibson LMP2 car. Roos said the 44-year-old Italian “did a good job in the LMP2 car. He was really good. So there’s no question mark why we shouldn’t give him the chance to also test the LMDh car.”

The BMW M Motorsport director went on to say Rossi will drive the M Hybrid V8 next year. An exact date has not been established yet because both the racing team and the 44-year-old MotoGP legend have busy schedules.

Following this year’s racing debut IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the M Hybrid V8 will compete in WEC next year. Yes, it’ll race at Le Mans, a quarter of a century after the V12 LMR took the overall victory at the grueling 24-hour endurance race.

As a final note, it’s worth reminding you the M Hybrid V8 has already managed to win a race in its maiden season. Back in June, it triumphed in the six-hour race in Watkins Glen, albeit only after the Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 race car was disqualified.

Source: Sportscar365