The BMW M Team RLL showcased their prowess on the track as they raced to a well-deserved third-place finish in the highly anticipated TireRack.com Battle On The Bricks event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Piloted by Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly, the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 roared through the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit, completing an impressive 113 laps during the grueling two-hour-and-forty-minute race.

Fifth Podium Appearance

Despite facing fierce competition, De Phillippi and Yelloly maintained their poise, finishing just 32.964 seconds behind the triumphant No. 6 Porsche 963. This achievement marked the fifth podium appearance for the No. 25 team this season, following their victory at Watkins Glen International. In the unofficial standings, De Phillippi and Yelloly currently hold the fourth position in the GTP points, 38 points away from the coveted top spot.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the BMW M Team RLL at Indianapolis. The No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8, driven by Philipp Eng and Augusto Farfus, experienced a challenging day on the track. Starting from the sixth position, Philipp Eng was compelled to enter the pits as early as lap nine, with two more pit stops needed to address electrical issues. Despite this setback, Eng valiantly soldiered on, ultimately passing the baton to Farfus with just 50 minutes remaining. The race concluded with the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 in the 10th position, leaving the team with valuable lessons to carry forward.

Throughout the season, the BMW M Team RLL has consistently showcased their mettle, earning a well-deserved win at Watkins Glen, two runner-up finishes at Sebring and Long Beach, and two third-place finishes at CTMP and Indianapolis, all achieved by the No. 25 car, co-driven by De Phillippi and Yelloly, with an additional partnership with Sheldon van der Linde at Sebring. Augusto Farfus and Philipp Eng achieved a season’s best fourth-place finish at Long Beach, piloting the No. 24 car.

The BMW M Team RLL continues to make strides in the world of motorsport, with their remarkable performances leaving fans and enthusiasts eagerly awaiting their next race. As they stand on the brink of potential championship glory, all eyes will be on this dynamic team in the races to come, as they aim to secure their spot at the top of the podium once again.

BMW M4 GT3 Continues Its Success Story

In a heart-pounding race at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTD class, Madison Snow, the top qualifier, took the green flag at the helm of the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3. With this daring move, Snow clinched the coveted IMSA Sprint Championship for the second year in a row.

The No. 96 LIQUI-MOLY BMW, driven by Robby Foley and Patrick Gallagher, put up a commendable performance, finishing in fifth place. Meanwhile, the No. 97 McIntosh BMW M4 GT3, piloted by the duo of Bill Auberlen and Chandler Hull, crossed the finish line in seventh place, adding to the team’s overall standings.