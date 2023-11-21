For years, Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI) has been the go-to companion for BMW drivers, ensuring swift navigation to their destinations. Now, BMW is taking the driver’s seat in reaching out to other road users with personalized advertising displayed on video walls near busy roads. Picture this: as drivers zip past video walls, the ad for BMW’s new i5 model condenses into a quick, digestible sequence.

Additionally, in slow-moving traffic or at a standstill, the advertising unfolds into more extended ads, delivering multiple messages simultaneously. This dynamic adaptation not only captures the viewer’s attention but also ensures that the content remains engaging and contextually relevant. At the heart of this attention-grabbing campaign is BMW’s Highway Assistant. The Level 2+ advanced assistance system allows hands-free driving on motorways at speeds of up to 130 km/h.

This advertising approach, a first in Germany, is a collaboration between BMW, Ströer, iProspect, It Works Group, and NFQ. More than 300 video walls strategically positioned at inner-city traffic junctions nationwide guarantee exposure to millions of viewers in just a few days. Demonstrating BMW’s commitment to sustainability, the LED video walls are exclusively powered by electricity from renewable sources.

The campaign specifically targets the business-oriented frequent driver demographic, catering to those driving in normal or slow traffic, and during traffic jams. The content is presented in one, two, or three image motifs over durations ranging from 10 to 20 seconds, ensuring optimal engagement. BMW says that the campaign is quite successful. There were approximately 12.5 million contacts recorded through Germany-wide outdoor advertising on elevated and bright public video roadside screens.

Jennifer Treiber-Ruckenbrod (Head of BMW Marketing Germany): “We always strive to break new ground in communication, with the greatest possible customer benefit in mind. I am therefore particularly pleased to have found a way to perfectly represent the innovative character of the BMW i5 and to communicate the technical highlights of the vehicle in an eye-catching way with this newly developed approach.”