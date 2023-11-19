Earlier today, the new 2023 BMW M2 got the validation it truly deservers. Renowned car journalist Chris Harris just published his video review of the G87 BM M2. It’s no secret that Harris has been a fan of the M2 models since their introduction. At some point, he even owned a gorgeous F87 BMW M2. So when he publishes a review, people listen. He starts off his video talking about the elephant in the room: the design of the new BMW M2. Then he moves on and focuses on the daily driving component of the M2.

Six-Speed Manual Gets Thumbs Up

Surprisingly though, he praises the six-speed manual in the G87 M2 saying that it matches the car’s character. Of course, that’s a bit odd considering most journalists so far were praising the eight-speed automatic instead. Next, Harris talks about the carbon bucket seats and some of their annoyances. And it wouldn’t be a Harris review without the typical track component which is always one of our favorite part of his reviews.

453 Horsepower

To recap, the G87 M2 features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that delivers 453 horsepower and 406 pound-ft of torque, making it just 30 horsepower shy of the standard M3 and M4 models. The engine also has a high redline of 7,200 rpm and a wide peak torque band that stretches from 2,650 to 5,870 rpm, giving it a ballistic acceleration and a thrilling exhaust note. But what makes the M2 even more appealing to driving enthusiasts is that it comes with a standard six-speed manual gearbox in the US, which is rare in modern sports cars. Harris also believes that the manual also adds to the fun factor of the M2’s lively and balanced handling, which is enhanced by a specially tuned suspension and various other chassis upgrades.

Of course, if you prefer an automatic transmission, you can opt for the eight-speed M Steptronic system, which is standard in some other markets such as Germany and the UK. The automatic transmission might be slightly quicker than the manual, as it can hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds versus 3.9 seconds for the manual. The automatic also offers paddle shifters, in case you would like to “shift” your own gears.

The 2023 BMW M2 is not only a track-day hero, but also a seriously exciting daily driver. It comes equipped with everything you need in a pure driver’s car, such as sport seats, a digital dashboard, an iDrive 8 infotainment system, and a host of driver-assistance features. The M2 also has a racier appearance than the regular 2-series, with larger air intakes, flared wheel arches, quad exhaust tips, and a rear spoiler.

If you are looking for a great review of the new BMW M2, then this is a must watch. Just don’t watch it with kids because it is adorned with profanities.