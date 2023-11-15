The i5 M60 is nice and all but at $84,100, it’s not exactly cheap. In addition, not all 5 Series shoppers are willing to switch to purely electric propulsion just yet. For those eager to get behind the wheel of a relatively affordable G60 that still sips gasoline, the 530i is the most attainable way to enter the 5er club. BMW USA is charging $57,900 for the 2024MY but this car is the more expensive xDrive variant priced at $60,200.

This 530i xDrive also happens to have the optional M Sport Package, which many would argue is a must for the eighth generation of the luxury sedan. It adds another $3,000 to the final bill in exchange for a sportier body kit, the Shadowline exterior trim, M Sport suspension, Anthracite headliner, wireless charging, and a moonroof. For your money’s worth, BMW USA throws in 19-inch wheels, but this car has larger 21-inch alloys that’ll set you back a further $1,800.

As for the paint, Brooklyn Grey Metallic is a $650 option. Inside, the Veganza (vegan leather) upholstery is finished in Burgundy Red for which you’re not paying extra. The same can be said about this car’s Aluminum Rhombicle trim on the dashboard and door cards since it’s a no-cost option. Should you want to swap out the standard Harman Kardon sound system in favor of this superior Bowers & Wilkins setup, you’re looking at another $950.

BMW USA was also kind enough to share with us images of a different G60 that has those swanky glass controls with diamond-cut glass for the iDrive rotary knob, the gear selector, and the start/stop button. This 5 Series also has different upholstery and trim since the seats are wrapped in white leather while the dashboard and doors are adorned with carbon fiber.

The 530i in rear- and all-wheel-drive flavors used to be the sole ICE version of the new 5 Series until not long ago. BMW recently added a more potent 540i with an inline-six engine, available strictly with xDrive. Don’t hold your breath for another M550i because only the M5 will keep the V8, accompanied by an electric motor. The G90 debuts at some point in 2024, and while not official, we’re hearing the G99 M5 Touring is coming to North America.

Source: BMW USA