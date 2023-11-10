Today we bring you an exclusive photo gallery of the new 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e in the popular Brooklyn Grey color. The unique shade of grey is quickly becoming the leading color for BMW cars. We recently learned that the most popular BMW X3 color at Plant Rosslyn in South Africa is Brooklyn Grey, overtaking Alpine White. So while in South Carolina, with a beautiful fall backdrop, we wanted to see how the color “shines” on the facelifted X5.

Not Your Typical Boring Grey

As you can see in the photo gallery bellow, this is truly a unique color with a very light shade under the sun giving the car a very luxurious look. In the shade, the grey gets deeper in color emphasizing more the line and curvatures on the popular X5. Of course, if Brooklyn Grey is too boring for you, BMW offers quite a few different color options, and even a BMW Individual Program for the X5 and X6.

More Power and Torque

We will have a full drive review on the BMW X5 xDrive50e in the next few days, including a video one, but in the mean time, let’s recap some of the main points. At the heart of the first-ever 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e is an uprated inline-six, 3.0-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The two push out a total of 483 hp, a substantial 94 hp more than before, while torque rises by 73 lb-ft to 516 lb-ft.

On its own, the combustion engine is good for 308 hp at 5,000 rpm and 331 lb-ft at 1,750 rpm. The e-motor has 194 hp and 280 lb-ft on tap. BMW quotes a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, which isn’t too shabby for a plug-in hybrid SUV that tips the scales at a hefty 5,573 pounds. The BMW X5 xDrive50e has a towing capacity of 5952 lbs.

More Electric Range As Well

The lithium-ion battery pack comes with a nearly 25% increase in capacity, offering a usable energy of 25.7 kWh. According to internal estimations based on the EPA’s test procedure, the BMW X5 xDrive50e should be able to do 40 miles in electric mode, or 10 miles more than its predecessor.

There’s more good news to share as the PHEV now boasts a combined charging unit with support for single-phase and three-phase charging to double maximum AC charging to 7.4 kW. The battery is mounted under the floor, and BMW sells the electrified SUV with standard air suspension at both front and rear axles.

For now, enjoy the photo gallery below and stay tuned for the upcoming review!