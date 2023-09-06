BMW is attending this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich not just to show the Vision Neue Klasse as a window into its EV future but also to highlight a new car you can actually buy today. We’re talking about the eighth-generation 5 Series Sedan, which we’ve already discovered as a 530e plug-in hybrid but this other car eschews the combustion engine altogether. Yes, it’s the fully electric i5 in the lesser eDrive40 flavor instead of the sporty M60.

Although it’s not the M Performance derivative, it still has a bit of M by featuring the M Sport Package. The zero-emission luxury sedan comes painted in Brooklyn Grey and rides on the largest wheels you can get on the G60 so far, a 21-inch set with a two-tone finish. The i5’s design is already instantly familiar since it’s largely shared with the conventionally powered models as all G60s sit on the CLAR platform.

Photos: Quirin Schoen www.qr-photography.com

As far as the interior is concerned, BMW decided to show the purely electric 5 Series Sedan with perforated and quilted Veganza upholstery with an espresso brown finish. It’s worth noting this is the company’s first model to come with a fully vegan interior, which the MINI brand has also promised to offer. The dashboard trim has the standard aluminium rhombicle finish but there is a fancy option as the i5 featured here has the crystal gear selector and rotary knob for the iDrive 8.5.

The i5 is only sold as a sedan for the time being but those looking for extra practicality should know BMW has already announced a Touring will follow in 2024, complete with an M60 variant. Also coming next year is the long-roof M5 as the high-performance wagon will make a spectacular return.

