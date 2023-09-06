BMW is attending this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich not just to show the Vision Neue Klasse as a window into its EV future but also to highlight a new car you can actually buy today. We’re talking about the eighth-generation 5 Series Sedan, which we’ve already discovered as a 530e plug-in hybrid but this other car eschews the combustion engine altogether. Yes, it’s the fully electric i5 in the lesser eDrive40 flavor instead of the sporty M60.

Although it’s not the M Performance derivative, it still has a bit of M by featuring the M Sport Package. The zero-emission luxury sedan comes painted in Brooklyn Grey and rides on the largest wheels you can get on the G60 so far, a 21-inch set with a two-tone finish. The i5’s design is already instantly familiar since it’s largely shared with the conventionally powered models as all G60s sit on the CLAR platform.

As far as the interior is concerned, BMW decided to show the purely electric 5 Series Sedan with perforated and quilted Veganza upholstery with an espresso brown finish. It’s worth noting this is the company’s first model to come with a fully vegan interior, which the MINI brand has also promised to offer. The dashboard trim has the standard aluminium rhombicle finish but there is a fancy option as the i5 featured here has the crystal gear selector and rotary knob for the iDrive 8.5.

The i5 is only sold as a sedan for the time being but those looking for extra practicality should know BMW has already announced a Touring will follow in 2024, complete with an M60 variant. Also coming next year is the long-roof M5 as the high-performance wagon will make a spectacular return.

