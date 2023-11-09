BMWBLOG was invited to attend the world premiere of the 2025 Countryman John Cooper Works, so we jumped at the opportunity to get up close and personal with the hot crossover. Now flaunting a quad exhaust system like the mechanically related X1 M35i, the high-riding JCW embraces the significantly enlarged footprint of the third-generation Countryman. You can tell by the stately 20-inch wheels featuring a two-tone finish this car is anything but mini. In fact, MINI says the new model is now classified as a proper SUV in the United States.

Aside from having a new design and a larger body, the sporty crossover adopts a revised JCW logo. MINI is also installing the new badge featuring a classic black, red, and white color scheme on the lesser John Cooper Works trim level that’s all show without any extra go. If those wheels are too much, you can get smaller 19-inch alloys, with both sets being aerodynamically optimized and reserved for this range-topping variant.

The showcar MINI brought onto the stage had a contrasting roof in Chili Red, a vibrant color noticeable on the brake calipers as well. It’s also visible on the side mirror caps as well as on those vertical trim pieces at the corners of the front bumper. Overall, the new Countryman looks all grown up, and particularly muscular in this high-performance JCW guise.

Although unveiled this week, the Countryman JCW won’t enter production for the US market until March 2024. The first vehicles will be shipped to dealers at the beginning of May, so you’re in for a long wait. As a reminder, the US-spec model will be slightly more powerful than its European sibling by packing 312 hp instead of 296 hp, echoing the situation with the X1 M35i and X2 M35i.

If it tickles your fancy, MINI USA wants $46,900 before options, plus $995 in destination and handling fees.