In December 2022, BMW kicked off the production of its first-ever XM model at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. The Spartanburg plant is the largest BMW production site in the world, and has been producing X models since 1994. The plant employs more than 11,000 people and has an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles. The BMW XM is the latest addition to the X family, which includes the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 models.

In 2021, BMW Manufacturing maintained its position as the leader in automotive exports by value for the eighth consecutive year, with Plant Spartanburg contributing 257,876 exports, valued at over $10.1 billion. Last year, BMW announced a $200 million investment to build a 219,000-square-foot press shop on the plant premises. The construction of this press shop is progressing rapidly, with production set to commence in the summer of 2024.

Less Than 5,000 Units Delivered Globally

Sales of the BMW XM might still be slower than expected. Through September 2023, the German luxury brand delivered a total of 4,450 XMs to customers. It was the second-slowest selling product, after the i3 hatchback, which still generated 686 sales even though production ended back in June 2022. Lest we forget there are three different versions of the XM: an entry-level inline-six 50e sold in select markets, the regular V8-powered model, and the more powerful Label Red with 738 hp and 738 lb-ft on tap. BMW projects the bulk of sales will come from just two markets: the United States (26%) and China (23%). The third most popular region for the beefy SUV is estimated to be the Middle East (8%), followed by Germany and South Korea – each with 7%.

Of course, the production of the BMW XM is also a first for the brand, being an electrified performance vehicle. The BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine paired with an electric motor in the back. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system that can distribute power to each wheel individually. The BMW XM can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph).