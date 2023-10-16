We’ve already seen the new electric BMW 5 Series with a Frozen Pure Grey paint but what about a darker tone? A new walkaround video shows the i5 in Frozen Deep Gray as an M Performance model with 21-inch wheels – the largest available for the new luxury sedan. These two-tone alloys (style 954) with a blue contour of the BMW roundel are also an Individual option and go nicely with the red brake calipers behind them.

The paint and wheels are pricey options since the color is going to set you back €3,750 while the shiny shoes are €2,450 at home in Germany. In its domestic market, an i5 M60 without any extras begins from just under €100,000. It’s the sportiest iteration of the eighth-generation 5 Series for now, with the M5 to take the performance crown next year when it will be joined by the return of the M5 Touring.

This i5 M60 looks rather sinister with its Shadowline headlights and blacked-out kidney grille with horizontal slats. As with many high-end BMWs we’ve seen in recent years, it has quite a few black accents, including the trunk lid spoiler. One would argue it works here with the Frozen Deep Gray but not so much on cars painted in brighter colors. As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

The dark theme continues inside where the seats are wrapped in Veganza, which is BMW jargon for vegan leather. In fact, the 2024 5 Series is the company’s first car to completely do away with real leather. In tune with the performance nature of the i5 M60, this zero-emission 5er has a carbon fiber dashboard trim and an M logo on the flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Those in need of the extra practicality of a wagon should know the i5 Touring will be unveiled early next year together with the gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid versions of the regular 5 Series Touring. BMW is also rumored to be working on a smaller i3 Touring but that one will arrive possibly in 2027 on the Neue Klasse platform instead of CLAR.

Source: CarsAround / YouTube