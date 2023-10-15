Following its world premiere last month at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, the next-generation MINI electric hatchback is back in a newly released extended photo gallery. We’re getting a closer look at the more potent SE version but the Oxford-based brand will also sell you a lesser E model that wasn’t available in the preceding model. Much like BMW will be taking the less is more approach with the design of its Neue Klasse models, MINI is also decluttering the appearance of its cars, both inside and out. The new “Charismatic Simplicity” design language keeps the instantly familiar MINI look but with a smoother appearance by reducing the amount of design elements. Once again, the fully electric variant will be sold strictly as a three-door model but you’ll be able to get the more practical five-door hatch with combustion engines.

9.4-Inch Circular OLED Display

This 2024 Cooper SE painted in Blazing Blue is very much a MINI from every angle, including inside where the dashboard layout harkens back to the classic models before the BMW era. Taking center stage in the minimalist interior is a 9.4-inch circular OLED developed by Samsung and running on the MINI Operating System 9. The large screen hasn’t swallowed all conventional controls since there’s a toggle bar below it from where you’ll access the most often-used functions: parking brake, gear selector, start/stop, volume control, and the experience mode toggle. Because there’s no gear lever anymore, MINI was able to free up space between the front seats for extra storage capacity in the center console. You know have bigger cup holders, a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, and four trims to choose from: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW. These also bring a subset of changes to the exterior.

218 HP (160 kW) and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft) of Torque

Since we’re talking about the Cooper SE, this more powerful iteration of the electric hatch has 218 hp (160 kW) and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft) of torque. It’s enough punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.7 seconds. It can cover 250 miles (402 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle courtesy of a battery pack with a capacity of 54.2 kWh. Unlike its predecessor built exclusively at home in the UK, the new Cooper SE is initially going to be assembled only in China by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between MINI’s parent company BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. Assembly will begin in 2024 at a new factory in Zhangjiagang in China’s Jiangsu Province where the Aceman is also going to be built.

From 2026, the zero-emission hatch and crossover are also going to be manufactured in Oxford following a massive investment of over £600 million. At current exchange rates, that works out to approximately €692M or $727M.

Source: MINI