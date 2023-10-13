Hot on the heels of the new BMW X2 reveal comes the configurator launch – at least in some markets. The BMW UK configurator is live for the new X2 for all models, including the BMW iX2 and X2 M35i. We take a poke around to see what interesting options and specifications we can find.

Models of the New BMW X2

The UK market can choose from the electric iX2 xDrive30, X2 sDrive20i, and the X2 M35i. A diesel model of the new X2 exists, but it’s nowhere on the UK site yet. While the iX2 is enticing, the US doesn’t get one, and I favor the wild aesthetic additions the X2 M35i gets a bit more. I imagine the X2 sDrive20i and diesel model would feel a bit underpowered, sporting just 170 horsepower and 150 horsepower, respectively. All versions get a snappy dual-clutch transmission, which should make the new X2 pretty fun to drive.

Exterior Colors of the New BMW X2

The extroverted design of the new BMW X2 means a bevy of exciting color choices. Silver and grey are back in force, with Storm Bay, Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey, and Frozen Pure Grey all available. All but the latter are available for £695 – the matte choice is £2,100. Other colors include Cape York Green, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Alpine White. Portimao Blue returns in Frozen and metallic variety. Fire Red, which debuted on the i5, is also available and is my choice for its natural spiciness that fits the character of the new BMW X2.

Wheel Options

You can add 19-, 20-, and even 21-inch wheels to your little sport ute. Only the X2 M35i gets the 21-inch options, but you aren’t missing much. They’re far too big for the vehicle, aesthetically, and appear to be quite punishing to drive over any roadway less smooth than a racetrack. Which, as I understand it, applies to most roads in the UK.

The 20-inch 873M wheels do the trick and are available on both the electric iX2 and the gas-powered variants. The 869M wheels aren’t bad either, but their multi-spoke design looks like a nightmare to clean.

Interior Upholstery for the New BMW X2

The 2024 BMW X2 gets a ton of options for interior upholstery – nine in total. Cloth is free – hopefully, it comes to the US market, as it did on the X1 M35i – and Veganza leatherette is a £795 upcharge. You can choose from Mocha, Smoke White/Atlas Grey, Oyster, Coral Red/Black, and Black. For £1,150, you can add Vernasca leather in Black, Oyster, or Mocha. At the price point the 2024 BMW X2 plays at, every dollar counts. I stuck with the free-of-charge cloth upholstery – it looks the best, too.

Trim Choices

Trim choices aren’t limited in the 2024 BMW X2, but they are free of charge. Aluminum Mesheffect, High-gloss Black, and Aluminum Hexacube are all fairly familiar looking. As far as I know, the Aluminum/graphic highlights choice is completely new, and it adds a little bit of color to the cabin. It’s easily my favorite.

New BMW X2 Options and Equipment

We still need to deck out our new BMW X2 with cool optional extras. The Technology Pack sets you back £1,680 but adds a ton of functionality. Amenities include folding and auto-dimming mirrors, Comfort Access keyless entry, adaptive LED headlights, and wireless charging storage. You can also add the Technology Plus Pack, which includes all of that and adds a 360-degree camera and augmented reality stuff.

I’d also check the box for the M Sport Package Pro, adding red brakes, Shadowline details, and M Sport seats. Adding this to the iX2 costs considerably more – £3,005 – but gives the electric X2 almost identical aesthetic appeal as the X2 M35i. Standalone options vary between models, but almost everything can be added by itself – a perk I doubt the US market will share.

How Would You Configure Your New BMW X2?

My configuration comes out to £54,025 after VAT and options. Base MSRP plus options comes out to £43,399 – roughly $53,000 for us in the US. That sounded expensive, so I built the same options onto an X1 M35i on the US configurator. Total price? $53,245, including destination. So expect a nice X2 M35i to set you back around $55,000 in the US.

Would you opt for the frantic and fun X2 M35i, choose the electrified iX2, or do something else? Visit the BMW UK configurator and build your own X2, and let us know what you think the must-have options are.