It never ceases to amaze us just how expensive cars have become, especially if you spend too much time playing with the configurator. Whenever a new BMW is released, we always max out the online configurator in Germany where the luxury brand typically updates its site first to include the freshly released product.

The X2 M35i xDrive kicks off at €63,800 in its domestic market but you can spend an extra €17,000 or so just on options. For example, this Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic paint is a matte color that will set you back €2,460 while those 20-inch wheels (style 873 M) can be had for €1,100. Interestingly, the two-tone alloys are pricier than the larger 21-inch set available for €800 in two different finishes.

Stepping inside, the Vernasca leather upholstery is available in three colors, and each cost €1,300. We’ve combined it with the €350 aluminum interior trim adorned with graphics to spruce up the dashboard further. By far the most expensive option of them all is the Innovation Package for €5,380. It encompasses adaptive LED headlights, acoustic glass, wireless charging, interior and exterior mirror package, Driving Assistant Plus, Parking Assistant Plus, and other goodies.

The M Sport Package Pro costs €2,750 and comes with a variety of black accents but can’t be combined with that Veransca leather since it brings along different upholstery. It also boasts M sport brakes with high-gloss red calipers, and for an extra €1,500, you can have 19-inch M Compound brakes with gray calipers. We’ve also added the panoramic sunroof for €1,330, a heated steering wheel and interior camera each for €190, and other miscellaneous items like a trailer hitch worth €250.

Max out the configurator and you can drive up the final price tag of a 2024 BMW X2 M35i in Germany to over €80,000. It should be mentioned the M Performance crossover without any options is already way more expensive than its US counterpart. While BMW Deutschland is charging €63,800, the US branch wants $51,400. Not only that, but the American version has more power.

Source: BMW Deutschland