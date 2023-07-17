It was a little over a year ago when BMW discontinued the i3, thus indirectly making the iX1 the company’s entry-level EV. We wouldn’t go as far as to say the purely electric X1 is a replacement since we’re dealing with two different cars in terms of size, body style, and pricing. At the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the zero-emission crossover was shown in a high-end specification, decked out with the M Sport Package, a roof box, and 20-inch wheels.

Fun fact: BMW sells even larger 21-inch alloys as an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog. If the color doesn’t seem familiar, it’s because it was introduced by BMW with the third-generation X1. It’s called Blue Bay Lagoon Metallic and is part of the Individual catalog. You can tell this iX1 has the Pro version of the M Sport Package by the blacked-out kidney grille and Shadowline headlights. It also eschews the typical “i” blue accents for a darker finish while the taillights are slightly different as well.

Just like all the other iX1s currently out there, it’s an xDrive30 model. BMW currently sells the electric compact crossover exclusively with a dual-motor setup. However, the end of this year should see the introduction of a rear-wheel-drive variant with a single motor. It’ll allegedly go by the name of eDrive20 and offer somewhere in the region of 200 hp once it will reach the assembly line around November. As a refresher, the xDrive30 has a combined output of 313 hp and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) of torque.

A more stylish take on the iX1 is months away from being introduced. BMW has already announced the next-generation X2 will spawn a purely electric iX2, with both to be produced at the factory in Regensburg alongside the X1/iX1. Knowing the automaker’s modus operandi, you’ll be paying more for the coupe-ified version while sacrificing some of the practicality for a sleeker shape. Spy shots have revealed the new X2 (U10) will lose the raised hatchback silhouette to embrace a mini-X4 profile.

The X2 and iX2 are expected to have the iDrive 9 from day one considering the updated infotainment system is already being implemented in freshly built X1 units, complete with the newly added QuickSelect functionality. The other front-wheel-drive-based cars will also be switching to iDrive 9 whereas the bigger and fancier ones are getting iDrive 8.5.