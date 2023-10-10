The Bulldog Racing Team made waves at this year’s 24-hour race at the legendary Nürburgring circuit, clinching a remarkable 2nd place in the close-to-production turbocharged vehicles class, featuring engines with a displacement of 1,600 to 2,000 cc. The star of the show? Their MINI John Cooper Works Edition equipped with a manual gearbox. In a bid to continue their racing momentum, Bulldog Racing recently entered the MINI John Cooper Works Edition in the seventh and penultimate round of the Rundstrecken-Challenge Nürburgring 2023 (RCN). Blessed with sunny and warm weather, the race took place on the challenging 24.358-kilometer track variant, combining the Nordschleife and the GP short circuit. The event required participants to complete 13 intense laps.

7th Place In the Class

Taking the wheel for this endeavor were the talented driver duo of Jens Dralle and Christoph Kragenings, both hailing from Germany. Jens Dralle, known for his skills behind the wheel, had previously represented Bulldog Racing in the red MINI John Cooper Works, competing in the SP3T class at the 24-hour race in 2022. On the other hand, Christoph Kragenings had an impressive 24-hour race debut earlier this year in the manual MINI John Cooper Works Edition. His debut performance marked the best result for a MINI in a 24-hour race throughout the brand’s illustrious 64-year history.

The duo faced fierce competition in the VT2 class, which boasted 19 starters. Nevertheless, Dralle and Kragenings showcased their prowess, securing a solid 7th place within their class and an impressive 48th overall out of the 149 cars that embarked on the racing journey. Notably, the Rundstrecken-Challenge places a unique emphasis on more than just raw speed; it highlights the significance of lap time consistency. After completing four consecutive sprint laps, competitors are tasked with recreating the lap time set during their initial lap as accurately as possible. This distinct challenge sets RCN races apart from conventional competitions.

As the season comes to a close, the RCN e.V. will host the highly anticipated 3-hour “Schwedenkreuz” race on October 28. This event will follow the traditional format of endurance races at the Nürburgring and promises to be a thrilling climax to the season.

For Bulldog Racing, this final RCN race presents an excellent opportunity to round off the season with a flourish before the winter break. It also serves as a valuable chance to fine-tune their “Made in Nürburg” MINI John Cooper Works race cars as they look ahead to the 2024 racing season. Bulldog Racing continues to impress with their dedication and skill on the racetrack, making waves in the world of motorsport.