Based in the United Kingdom, AutoID has recently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to enhancing the aesthetics and performance of high-performance vehicles. Their latest project, the world’s first ADRO G81 BMW M3 Touring built for the well-known YouTuber @mrjww, is a testament to their dedication and craftsmanship. The G81 M3 Touring project, undertaken by AutoID, has resulted in one of the most visually striking and unique BMW G81 models on the road today. It also features some stylish and sporty rims from HRE Wheels.

Exterior Enhancements

One of the most noticeable aspects of this G81 is the extensive list of exterior modifications. AutoID left no stone unturned when it came to elevating the visual appeal of the vehicle. The list of enhancements includes:

ADRO Body Kit: The front bumper and splitter, sideskirts, and rear diffuser provided by ADRO have been expertly fitted to give the vehicle a more aggressive and aerodynamic appearance. These components not only enhance the car’s aesthetics but also improve its performance.

HRE Wheels FF21 Flow Forged Alloys in Liquid Metal: Wheels can make or break a car’s appearance, and AutoID chose the FF21 Flow Forged Alloys to complement the overall design. These lightweight and stylish wheels not only look incredible but also give the car a unique look.

Milltek Sport Axle Back Exhaust System: The brushed titanium tips of the Miltek Sport Axle Back Exhaust System not only add a touch of sophistication but also deliver a more resonant and aggressive exhaust note, elevating the driving experience.

Eibach Springs 20mm Lowering Front Springs: Lowering the front of the vehicle with aftermarket springs give the M3 Touring an incredible stance.

Motorsport Plus CSL DRL Modules: The addition of CSL DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) adds a modern and distinctive look to the front of the vehicle, making it stand out even more.

A Unique Tuning Project

This G81 BMW M3 Touring not only look incredible, but it also promises an exhilarating driving experience, thanks to the performance improvements that come with the modifications. This project is also a prime example of how automotive customization can transform a high-performance vehicle into a work of art that not only turns heads but also thrills the driver. Of course, it all has to be done with good taste.

[Photos: @rtwenty3 | Owner: @mrjww | Shop: @autoid]