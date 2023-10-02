The Sports Activity Coupe equivalent to the BMW X3, the X4 shares everything mechanically with its slightly more practical platform-mate. While there are some definite compromises in space, the extroverted design of the 2024 BMW X4 might make it more attractive to some shoppers. You can only get the 2024 BMW X4 with xDrive all-wheel drive, but that isn’t really a bad thing. For 2024, nothing much changes – the new X4 remains a solid contender in a hotly competitive segment.

2024 BMW X4 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

You can choose between a four-cylinder and six-cylinder engine, both sporting a single turbocharger. No matter your choice, an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive come standard. The standard model is the X4 xDrive30i, making 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Like in its other applications throughout the BMW lineup, the stout four-cylinder certainly gets the job done. Peak torque comes in at just 1,450 rpm, allowing the X4 to scoot from zero to 60 mph in just over five seconds.

The highest-performing variant of the 2024 BMW X4 is the X4 M40i. It gets the six-cylinder engine from the Supra, M240i, and others. With 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, rapid acceleration is a familiar sensation from the driver’s seat. While the X4 M40i commands an $11,000 premium over the regular model, it’s worth it when you’re behind the wheel.

2024 BMW X4 Fuel Economy and MPG

The most fuel-efficient model of the 2024 BMW X4 is, predictably, the X4 xDrive30i. The EPA says it gets 21 city mpg and 28 highway mpg, for 25 mpg in mixed driving. Weirdly, the city and highway mpg ratings are the exact same as the 2024 BMW X3, but combined mpg is one better than the xDrive-equipped X3. The X4 M40i gets identical city mpg and two fewer mpgs on the highway, but overall, it still achieves 23 mpg. Which, in our opinion, makes it a winner.

Interior and Cargo Space

If you’re between the X4 and X4, the first question asked is usually, “Exactly how much space am I giving up?” The answer is 12.2 cubic feet in the trunk, around an inch of second-row legroom and headroom, and nothing you’ll really notice elsewhere in the cabin. You might catch some flack for buying an SUV that deliberately forgoes space for style, but the 2024 BMW X4 still provides up to 50.5 cubic feet of stowage. That’s only 2.5 cubic feet less than the Porsche Macan and just 5.4 less than the Genesis GV70. Who says you’re sacrificing function over form?

2024 BMW X4 Coupe Technology and Connectivity

Like the X3, the X4 is in the final stages of its current lifecycle. Great news for reliability and fit and finish, but not so much regarding technology. You’re stuck with iDrive 7 in the 2024 BMW X4, but you still get must-haves like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-dash navigation. App integration, too, comes standard, and if you get the Parking Assistance Package, you can even remotely monitor your vehicle. You’ll at least want the Convenience Package – $700, keyless access and lumbar support – and even the Premium Package is a good value. For just $2,100, you get a head-up display, heated seats and steering wheel, and more. It’s $750 less in the X4 M40i, accounting for the additional standard equipment.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Every 2024 BMW X4 comes loaded with safety equipment. Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning come standard, as do several passive safety features. Though the X4 doesn’t have official IIHS crash information, we can’t imagine it any better or worse than the BMW X3, which earned the organization’s vaunted Top Safety Pick+.

2024 BMW X4 Pricing

The newest model year of the 2024 BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe starts at $55,000. That places it mid-pack among competitors, considerably less than the $62,550 Porsche Macan and a little more than the Mercedes-Benz GLC. It gets a lot of standard features that both aforementioned SUVs don’t, so the value proposition for the new X4 is astoundingly solid. The X4 M40i is a bit more dear, at $66,400. Though the extra power and standard features are worth the price bump, budget-conscious shoppers aren’t missing out on too much should they choose the four-cylinder version.

2024 BMW X4 FAQ