Refreshed for the 2022 model year, the BMW X3 remains one of the best options in the small SUV segment. Generous amenities, solid towing capacity, and remarkable performance have made it a bit of a fan favorite throughout the years. The 2024 BMW X3 carries the torch well. While this third generation of the X3 debuted way back in 2018, it doesn’t feel dated inside or out. Just remember: the 2025 X3 will likely be an all-new vehicle – so if you want a G01, you’d better hurry.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Shoppers can choose from three variants of the 2024 BMW X3. The X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i are only separated by xDrive all-wheel drive. Both get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance is pretty similar between the two due to the higher weight of the xDrive model and somewhat underperforming engine, but it’s adequate for what the vehicle is being used for. BMW says either version will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in around 6 seconds.

We think the 2024 BMW X3 M40i is where it’s at. It gets all the same hardware but comes standard with M Sport goodies and a 3.0-liter inline-six – the renowned B58 engine. 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque make it an impressive performer. BMW says zero to 60 mph happens in 4.4 seconds. Where the standard X3 lags behind – freeway on ramps, quick passing maneuvers, etc. – the X3 M40i excels. The B58 is as good here as it is elsewhere and is definitely worth the $13,000 upcharge over the regular X3 xDrive30i.

2024 BMW X3 Fuel Economy and MPG

Predictably, the 2024 BMW X3 sDrive30i is the most efficient model. Its lower weight (compared to the xDrive models) nets it 23 mpg city and 29 mpg highway for a combined 25 mpg overall. xDrive-equipped versions suffer a minor penalty and offer 21 mpg city and 28 mpg highway, for a combined 24 mpg. FYI, that bests the pricier 2023 Porsche Macan handily (21 combined) and ties rivals like the Genesis GV70 (24 mpg combined).

The significantly more powerful X3 M40i takes one more step backward in efficiency, offering an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway). We think the slightly diminished efficiency is worth the step up in performance, especially since EPA testing cycles aren’t generally representative of how we drive, but that’s a call you’ll have to make.

2024 BMW X3 Interior and Cargo Space

The 2024 BMW X3 comes standard with SensaTec upholstery alongside most of the standard BMW accoutrement. Quality materials populate the cabin, which still uses the old-style BMW interior. While it will feel a bit dated if you drive it back-to-back with, say, the new X5, it’s still premium-enough feeling to leave you feeling satisfied.

The 2024 BMW X3 offers 62.7 cubic feet of storage space, which is more than the Porsche Macan (53 cubic feet) and 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class (56.3). The towing capacity of the 2024 BMW X3 is 4,400 pounds, 9 pounds less than the Pcar and nearly 1,300 less than the Benz. Of course, the Merc is priced much closer to the X3 than the Macan is, so if towing is a serious concern, the MB might be the better choice.

Technology and Connectivity

The biggest mark currently against – or for, depending on your outlook – the 2024 BMW X3 is that it still uses iDrive 7 and the old dual-screen display. With a refresh right around the corner, it doesn’t make sense for BMW to completely redesign the vehicle. You might not care, though, as the 2024 BMW X3 still gets awesome tech. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, built-in navigation, and voice commands all come standard.

iDrive 8 and later versions offer more advanced app options, augmented reality tricks, and arguably a cleaner interface. But if none of that matters to you, there’s not much the 2024 BMW X3 doesn’t give you that vehicles with newer iDrive versions do. Especially if you’re coming from another brand or an older BMW, the tech and connectivity options in the 2024 BMW X3 won’t disappoint.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2024 BMW X3 comes with most of the driver aids you’d expect. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and BMW Assist eCall all come standard. Parking sensors, too, and you can opt for the cool 360-degree camera and self-parking with the bargain-bin-priced Parking Assistance Package ($700). The Traffic Jam Assistant and Active Driving Assistant Pro in the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package make freeway driving easier, though it’s a bit pricy.

2024 BMW X3 Pricing

The 2024 BMW X3 starts at $46,900, undercutting many competitors and offering pretty significant value in the segment. The X3 M40i starts at $61,900 but adds xDrive all-wheel drive, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, a moonroof, and that lovely six-cylinder engine. It’s worth every penny unless you really – and I mean really – don’t care about acceleration. Go light with options, and every version of the 2024 BMW X3 holds its value whilst cross-shopping the competition.

2024 BMW X3 FAQ

When is the 2024 BMW X3 release?