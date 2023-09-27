You’ve seen it in official images as well as in live photos, and now it’s finally here. Well, sort of. BMW says the 5 Series G60 is getting the Fire Red paint in Europe with the cars manufactured from November. However, the eye-catching color already shows up in the German configurator for a cool €1,070. Mind you, this metallic paint is not generally available since you’re limited to the i5 M60 and the 5 Series models equipped with the optional M Sport Package.

Carrying the “P0C68” internal codename, this color isn’t completely new considering its origins can be traced to the Concept 4 unveiled a little over four years ago with its Forbidden Red paint. That car served as an official preview of the 4 Series Coupe (G22) and some of you will remember it sparked quite the controversy since it was the first to carry the huge kidney grille. In the United States, it’s not called Fire Red as BMW has decided to go with Vegas Red instead.

We’re fairly certain that more special paint jobs are on the way for the eighth-generation 5 Series taking into account that the M5 (G90) has been confirmed to debut in 2024 when it’ll be joined by an M5 Touring (G99). Meanwhile, you’re still spoiled for choice since the color palette is already impressively vast: Alpine White, Mineral White, M Brooklyn Grey, Phytonic Blue, M Carbon Black, Sophisto Grey, Oxid Grey, Sapphire Black, and Cape York Green. In addition, the German configurator lists three Individual colors: Tanzanite Blue along with the Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Deep Grey metallic paints.

For the time being, only the bigger 7 Series is offered with two-tone paints, which cost an eye-watering €12,000 at home in Deutschland. It’s too soon to say whether BMW intends to combine colors for the 5 Series as well or it intends to keep this pricey option exclusive to its flagship car.

Source: BMW